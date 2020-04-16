Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/16/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Dow Industrials Drop After Jobless Claims Hold Near Record Highs

U.S. stocks swung between small gains and losses after data showed another spike in the number of Americans seeking jobless benefits. 

 
European Regulators Extend Short-Selling Bans, Frustrating Investors

Temporary restrictions on betting against stocks have been extended in Europe, even as investors bemoan the problems such bans pose and their lack of effectiveness. 

 
Oil Demand Will Fall by a Fifth in April, OPEC Forecasts

Global oil demand will drop by 6.8 million barrels a day in 2020, with the sharpest contraction coming in April amid travel bans and lockdowns aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Top 20 Million Since Start of Shutdowns

Another 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total seeking aid in a month of coronavirus-related shutdowns to 22 million and showing a broad shock for the U.S. labor market. 

 
Canadian Bankers Expect a Bond Boom

The Bank of Canada said it would buy Canadian corporate bonds for the first time, a move aimed at unfreezing markets hit by coronavirus concerns. 

 
U.S. Endorses G-20 Plan on Debt Suspension for Low-Income Economies

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. supports a plan from the Group of 20 that allows low-income economies to suspend their debt payments to free up funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic in their nations. 

 
New York Extends Coronavirus Lockdown as Some Asian Nations See Rise in Cases

New York's governor said he was extending until at least May 15 a lockdown due to the coronavirus, as some Asian nations that seemed to have dodged the worst fallout are seeing rises in infections and deaths. 

 
Fintechs Said They Could Lend to Small Businesses Fast. It Hasn't Been Easy.

Silicon Valley companies including PayPal and Square are struggling with the structure of government programs and the setup of the SBA's loan portal. 

 
Strange Relationship Between Stocks and Havens Unnerves Investors

Safer assets from gold to Treasurys are rising alongside major indexes, a sign that the stock market rebound hasn't assuaged investors' fears about the world economy. 

 
Fed's Coronavirus Stimulus Offers Taxpayer Cash to Buyout Firm Companies

Private-equity firms won a victory in getting access to stimulus funds intended to blunt the economic pain of the coronavirus, after missing out on their first effort to secure government cash for their businesses.

