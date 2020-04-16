Stimulus to Add Nearly $1.8 Trillion to U.S. Budget Deficit Over Decade

The stimulus package passed last month to mitigate the economic devastation wrought by the novel coronavirus pandemic will add $1.76 trillion to federal budget deficits over the coming decade, the Congressional Budget Office said.Â

Mnuchin Under Growing Pressure to Help Struggling Mortgage Companies

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is under growing pressure from industry officials and members of Congress to ease strains on mortgage companies as millions of borrowers skip their monthly payments.

Fed's Williams Cites Improved Markets, Prospect of Extended Fed Economic Support

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said the U.S. central bank's strong response to the coronavirus crisis has helped to move financial markets back toward some semblance of health.

Stocks Inch Higher After Jobless Claims Hold Near Record

U.S. stocks turned higher, posting modest gains even after data showed another spike in the number of Americans seeking jobless benefits.

Governors Extend Lockdowns as Global Cases Top 2.1 Million

Governors extended stay-at-home orders as President Trump released new reopening guidelines and countries around the world weighed how to restart battered economies.

Funding Exhausted for $350 Billion Small-Business Paycheck Program

Lawmakers again fell short of an agreement on the next round of coronavirus emergency aid as a $350 billion loan program for small businesses ran out of money and millions more Americans filed for employment benefits.

U.S. Jobless Claims Top 20 Million Since Start of Shutdowns

Another 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total seeking aid in a month of coronavirus-related shutdowns to 22 million and showing a broad shock for the U.S. labor market.

European Regulators Extend Short-Selling Bans, Frustrating Investors

Temporary restrictions on betting against stocks have been extended in Europe, even as investors bemoan the problems such bans pose and their lack of effectiveness.

Oil Demand Will Fall by a Fifth in April, OPEC Forecasts

Global oil demand will drop by 6.8 million barrels a day in 2020, with the sharpest contraction coming in April amid travel bans and lockdowns aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said.

Strange Relationship Between Stocks and Havens Unnerves Investors

Safer assets from gold to Treasurys are rising alongside major indexes, a sign that the stock market rebound hasn't assuaged investors' fears about the world economy.