Stock Futures Rally, Pointing to Second Week of Gains for U.S. Indexes

Dow futures advanced as markets are buoyed by optimism that parts of the American economy may begin reopening in coming days.

Flood of Saudi Oil Looms as U.S. Drillers Face Supply Glut

A fleet of tankers full of Saudi oil is slowly making its way to the U.S. Gulf Coast, threatening to worsen an already historic oversupply of crude.

Megaships Proving a Drag on Ocean Carriers in Trade Downturn

The megaships that were supposed to carry container lines into a new era of efficiency-driven profitability have become a financial albatross during the coronavirus pandemic.

China's First-Quarter GDP Plunges on Coronavirus

China's economy shrank 6.8% in the first three months of 2020 compared with a year earlier, the first such contraction since Beijing began reporting quarterly gross domestic product in 1992.

Pandemic Makes U.S.-China Economic Breakup More Likely, U.S. Businesses in China Say

The coronavirus pandemic is making the "decoupling" of the U.S. and Chinese economies a more realistic prospect, American companies in China say, as it disrupts supply chains and further strains relations between the two countries.

China Offers Early Test of Bonds Backed by Consumer Loans

Hints of stress in China's asset-backed securities market are a warning sign for the U.S. and other countries hit by coronavirus shutdowns.

European New Car Sales Plunge

New car sales in the EU fell 55.1% in March, as large swathes of the region's economy was locked down in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Deflation Threat Rises In Southern Europe

The coronavirus has hit Southern Europe harder than the northern part of the continent, as is evident in consumer-price figures for March.

Cash-Cautious European Firms Ditch Dividends

The coronavirus pandemic has changed rules and perceptions. Dividends are now being canceled, but the question is how long their disappearance will last, and what investors should do about it.