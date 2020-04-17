Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Stock Futures Rally, Pointing to Second Week of Gains for U.S. Indexes

Dow futures advanced as markets are buoyed by optimism that parts of the American economy may begin reopening in coming days. 

 
Flood of Saudi Oil Looms as U.S. Drillers Face Supply Glut

A fleet of tankers full of Saudi oil is slowly making its way to the U.S. Gulf Coast, threatening to worsen an already historic oversupply of crude. 

 
Megaships Proving a Drag on Ocean Carriers in Trade Downturn

The megaships that were supposed to carry container lines into a new era of efficiency-driven profitability have become a financial albatross during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
China's First-Quarter GDP Plunges on Coronavirus

China's economy shrank 6.8% in the first three months of 2020 compared with a year earlier, the first such contraction since Beijing began reporting quarterly gross domestic product in 1992. 

 
Pandemic Makes U.S.-China Economic Breakup More Likely, U.S. Businesses in China Say

The coronavirus pandemic is making the "decoupling" of the U.S. and Chinese economies a more realistic prospect, American companies in China say, as it disrupts supply chains and further strains relations between the two countries. 

 
China Offers Early Test of Bonds Backed by Consumer Loans

Hints of stress in China's asset-backed securities market are a warning sign for the U.S. and other countries hit by coronavirus shutdowns. 

 
European New Car Sales Plunge

New car sales in the EU fell 55.1% in March, as large swathes of the region's economy was locked down in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Deflation Threat Rises In Southern Europe

The coronavirus has hit Southern Europe harder than the northern part of the continent, as is evident in consumer-price figures for March. 

 
Cash-Cautious European Firms Ditch Dividends

The coronavirus pandemic has changed rules and perceptions. Dividends are now being canceled, but the question is how long their disappearance will last, and what investors should do about it.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:50aDollar edges up as overnight optimism proves short-lived; euro falls
RE
07:50aDeveloping countries unlock key industries to safeguard earnings and jobs
RE
07:47aChina ride-hailing group Didi aims for 100 million trips a day globally by 2022 - CEO
RE
07:47aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Open Market Operations - 17 April 2020
PU
07:45aCoronavirus Ravages China's Economy--and It's Just Getting Started
DJ
07:44aOil rises as Trump plans to ease lockdown
RE
07:43aUK to allow company meetings online or on the phone in pandemic
RE
07:43aP&G beats profit estimates as consumers stock up on toilet rolls, detergents
RE
07:35aChina to relax pledged share transfer rules for virus-hit firms
RE
07:35aSunstate Laboratories Introduces Revolutionary Cleaning Products That Help Eliminate Plastic Waste and Save Consumers Money
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
4INCHCAPE PLC : Britain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group