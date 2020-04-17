Stocks Rally, Pointing to Second Week of Gains

The Dow and S&P advanced as markets were buoyed by optimism that parts of the U.S. economy may begin reopening from coronavirus shutdowns in coming days.

Bank of England's Bailey Says 35% Drop in Second-Quarter U.K. GDP is Plausible

Bank of England Gov. Andrew Bailey said it is plausible that the U.K. economy could shrink by as much as 35% in the second quarter if the current lockdown lasts for three months.

New York Fed's Williams Says Recovery Unlikely to Be Swift

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's president said that even a swift resolution to the coronavirus pandemic is unlikely to bring a fast recovery to the U.S. economy.

Coronavirus Ravages China's Economy-and It's Just Getting Started

Since the Cultural Revolution ended, China's economy has notched up more than four decades of gains, enlarging the domestic economy by roughly a hundredfold and transforming the world. That winning streak has come to a grinding halt.

Crawfish Prices Slump as Coronavirus Curtails Cajun Industry

After a warm winter fueled a strong crawfish growing season in Louisiana, prices have collapsed as the coronavirus cancels country-club boils and restaurant dinners, hurting farmers who harvest the crustaceans.

How to Play Coronavirus Bear Market? Exactly Like the Bull Market

Tech stocks are powering back. Rather than breaking the habits investors fell into during the bull market, the coronavirus crisis and economic shutdown have reinforced them.

U.S. Crude Prices on Track for New 18-Year Low

U.S. crude prices are on track to hit a new 18-year low Friday, putting the energy market on course for another bruising weekly loss as the coronavirus pandemic erases demand for oil.

Banks Can Sustain Their Dividends, for Now

They have the firepower for now, but that depends on how long the economy stays shut down because of the coronavirus crisis.

Private-Equity Firms Offer Cash Lifelines to Public Companies

Public companies in need of capital to weather the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak are turning to an unlikely source: private-equity firms.

Not a Bad Time to Be a Big Bank in a Relatively Quiet Week in Markets

The stock market has been relatively tranquil this week, treading water in a nebulous middle ground between extremes. But there are still winners and losers.