Treasurys Maintain Recent Gains, Sending Note of Caution

U.S. government bond yields traded at the bottom of their recent range despite another rally in stocks, underscoring the two markets' growing divide over the economic outlook.

Stocks Rally, Pointing to Second Week of Gains

The Dow and S&P advanced as markets were buoyed by optimism that parts of the U.S. economy may begin reopening from coronavirus shutdowns in coming days.

Top House Republican Backs Adding Hospital Funding to Small-Business Package

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would support adding money for hospitals to funding for a popular small-business aid program, pointing the way to a potential breakthrough in talks on the current round of stimulus spending.

Bank of England's Bailey Says 35% Drop in Second-Quarter U.K. GDP is Plausible

Bank of England Gov. Andrew Bailey said it is plausible that the U.K. economy could shrink by as much as 35% in the second quarter if the current lockdown lasts for three months.

New York Fed's Williams Says Recovery Unlikely to Be Swift

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's president said that even a swift resolution to the coronavirus pandemic is unlikely to bring a fast recovery to the U.S. economy.

Coronavirus Ravages China's Economy-and It's Just Getting Started

Since the Cultural Revolution ended, China's economy has notched up more than four decades of gains, enlarging the domestic economy by roughly a hundredfold and transforming the world. That winning streak has come to a grinding halt.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 66 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. declined by 66 in the last week to 438, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

U.S. Crude Prices on Track for New 18-Year Low

U.S. crude prices are on track to hit a new 18-year low Friday, putting the energy market on course for another bruising weekly loss as the coronavirus pandemic erases demand for oil.

Crawfish Prices Slump as Coronavirus Curtails Cajun Industry

After a warm winter fueled a strong crawfish growing season in Louisiana, prices have collapsed as the coronavirus cancels country-club boils and restaurant dinners, hurting farmers who harvest the crustaceans.

How to Play Coronavirus Bear Market? Exactly Like the Bull Market

Tech stocks are powering back. Rather than breaking the habits investors fell into during the bull market, the coronavirus crisis and economic shutdown have reinforced them.