Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Jobless Claims, U.S. Home Sales, PMI

Indicators this week are expected to show more economic fallout from the new coronavirus and efforts to contain it 

 
Governments Face Pressure to Ease  Lockdowns

Coronavirus infections topped 2.4 million world-wide as the pandemic showed signs of easing in some countries and U.S. states, ramping up pressure to re-evaluate lockdowns. 

 
Europe Slowly Emerges From Lockdown

For a look at how hard it is to press "play" on a Western economy still battling the new coronavirus, turn to Europe, which is freeing its shops and small businesses in stages, easing a continentwide lockdown that has kept nearly half a billion people at home. 

 
Japan March Exports Fell More Than Expected

Japan's exports dropped more than expected in March as activities in large economies world-wide slowed due to the impact of the novel coronavirus. 

 
China Banks Give Borrowers a Debt Holiday

China has dodged a wave of coronavirus-related defaults with a large, coordinated effort by regulators and banks to allow companies and individuals defer their loan payments. 

 
Steelmakers' Worst Slump in a Decade Seen Getting Worse

U.S. steel companies are slashing production to match the collapse in demand and in anticipation that orders and prices will fall further. 

 
Bets Against the Stock Market Rise to Highest Level in Years

Short sellers have revived their wagers against the stock market in recent weeks, taking their most aggressive positions in years. 

 
Fall of Natural Gas Prices Speeds Energy Shift in East Asia

When natural gas became as cheap as coal in the U.S., it spawned an energy transformation that drove many companies out of business while generating opportunities for others. East Asia's biggest economies are now going through the same upheaval. 

 
Prescient or Pollyannaish? Explaining the Market's Rally

Blue chips rallied 2.2 % this week despite a parade of grim news such as soaring claims for unemployment insurance and plummeting retail and industrial activity. There are several explanations for this dichotomy. 

 
Calpers Unwound Hedges Just Before March's Epic Stock Selloff

The California Public Employees' Retirement System was well prepared to cash in on a stock market selloff. Until a few months ago.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16pTaiwan statistics agency downgrades growth this year to between 1.3 and 1.8%
RE
10:16pADB Provides $1 Million in Relief for Vanuatu After Cyclone Harold
PU
10:16pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Ventures Raises $50 Million, Exceeding Fund Capitalization Target
PU
10:12pJapan stimulus package boosted to $1.1 trillion due to cash payouts - draft
RE
09:40pChina cuts benchmark rate for second time this year, as widely expected
RE
09:36pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA, NIA to partner to attain 2020 rice prod'n target
PU
09:36pAIIB Approves USD170-M Loan to Improve Bangladesh Sanitation Infrastructure
PU
09:36pCOVID-19 impacts on Australian households (Media Release)
PU
09:31pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury and CBP Announce Deferment of Duties and Fees for Certain Importers During COVID-19 Response
PU
09:31pPlowing work a positive sign in agriculture
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEA : CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING : CDB Financial scraps purchas..
2UK finance jobseekers increase 43% in first quarter, coronavirus impacts hiring
3BANK OF MONTREAL : BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO to Begin Accepting Applications for the EDC COVID-19 Relief Program
4MAROC TELECOM : MAROC TELECOM : PR-Q1 2020 Results 20/04/2020
5ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : provides update on offer to acquire Caltex Australi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group