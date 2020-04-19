Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Jobless Claims, U.S. Home Sales, PMI

Indicators this week are expected to show more economic fallout from the new coronavirus and efforts to contain it 

 
U.S. Suspends Tariffs for Some Importers Affected by Coronavirus

The Trump administration said it would allow some companies to delay payment of import tariffs due to economic hardship triggered by the new coronavirus, but the relief was more limited than many officials and business leaders had signaled. 

 
Governments Face Pressure to Ease  Lockdowns

Coronavirus infections topped 2.4 million world-wide as the pandemic showed signs of easing in some countries and U.S. states, ramping up pressure to re-evaluate lockdowns. 

 
Europe Slowly Emerges From Lockdown

For a look at how hard it is to press "play" on a Western economy still battling the new coronavirus, turn to Europe, which is freeing its shops and small businesses in stages, easing a continentwide lockdown that has kept nearly half a billion people at home. 

 
China Cuts Lending Rates to Help Boost Economic Activity

The People's Bank of China lowered its benchmark lending rates, as Beijing moves to revive an economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Japan March Exports Fell More Than Expected

Japan's exports dropped more than expected in March as activities in large economies world-wide slowed due to the impact of the novel coronavirus. 

 
China Banks Give Borrowers a Debt Holiday

China has dodged a wave of coronavirus-related defaults with a large, coordinated effort by regulators and banks to allow companies and individuals defer their loan payments. 

 
Steelmakers' Worst Slump in a Decade Seen Getting Worse

U.S. steel companies are slashing production to match the collapse in demand and in anticipation that orders and prices will fall further. 

 
Bets Against the Stock Market Rise to Highest Level in Years

Short sellers have revived their wagers against the stock market in recent weeks, taking their most aggressive positions in years. 

 
Fall of Natural Gas Prices Speeds Energy Shift in East Asia

When natural gas became as cheap as coal in the U.S., it spawned an energy transformation that drove many companies out of business while generating opportunities for others. East Asia's biggest economies are now going through the same upheaval.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:26pChina to prevent short-term economic shocks from becoming long-term stagnation
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:10pU.S. Suspends Tariffs for Some Importers Affected by Coronavirus -- Update
DJ
10:53pChina cuts key rate for second time this year, more easing likely
RE
10:46pAsia shares turn quietly cautious, U.S. crude crushed
RE
10:45pAsia shares turn quietly cautious, U.S. crude crushed
RE
10:40pU.S. oil falls more than 10% to lows not seen since 1999
RE
10:27pHDFC Bank 4Q Net Rose 16% Thank Partly To Wholesale Business
DJ
10:21pU.S. Suspends Tariffs for Some Importers Affected by Coronavirus
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEA : CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING : CDB Financial scraps purchas..
2UK finance jobseekers increase 43% in first quarter, coronavirus impacts hiring
3BANK OF MONTREAL : BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO to Begin Accepting Applications for the EDC COVID-19 Relief Program
4MAROC TELECOM : MAROC TELECOM : PR-Q1 2020 Results 20/04/2020
5ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : provides update on offer to acquire Caltex Australi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group