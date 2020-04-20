Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/20/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Global Stocks Steady as Earnings Season Picks Up Steam

Stocks wavered at the start of a week in which a slew of corporate earnings reports will help investors gauge the early financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: Jobless Claims, U.S. Home Sales, PMI

Indicators this week are expected to show more economic fallout from the new coronavirus and efforts to contain it 

 
China Cuts Lending Rates to Help Boost Economic Activity

The People's Bank of China lowered its benchmark lending rates, as Beijing moves to revive an economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
China Banks Give Borrowers a Debt Holiday

China has dodged a wave of coronavirus-related defaults with a large, coordinated effort by regulators and banks to allow companies and individuals defer their loan payments. 

 
U.S. Suspends Tariffs for Some Importers Affected by Coronavirus

The Trump administration said it would allow some companies to delay payment of import tariffs due to economic hardship triggered by the new coronavirus, but the relief was more limited than many officials and business leaders had signaled. 

 
Japan March Exports Fell More Than Expected

Japan's exports dropped more than expected in March as activities in large economies world-wide slowed due to the impact of the novel coronavirus. 

 
Bondholders Reject Argentina's Debt Restructuring Proposal

A group of bondholders has rejected a proposal from Argentina to restructure tens of billions of dollars in foreign debt, raising the likelihood that the South American nation could enter into default as early as next month. 

 
Governments Face Pressure to Ease  Lockdowns

Coronavirus infections topped 2.4 million world-wide as the pandemic showed signs of easing in some countries and U.S. states, ramping up pressure to re-evaluate lockdowns. 

 
Europe Slowly Emerges From Lockdown

For a look at how hard it is to press "play" on a Western economy still battling the new coronavirus, turn to Europe, which is freeing its shops and small businesses in stages, easing a continentwide lockdown that has kept nearly half a billion people at home. 

 
Bets Against the Stock Market Rise to Highest Level in Years

Short sellers have revived their wagers against the stock market in recent weeks, taking their most aggressive positions in years.

