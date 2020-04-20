Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/20/2020 | 07:16am EDT
U.S. Stock Futures Slip as Volatility Edges Higher

U.S. stock futures slid as investors remain at odds on the extent of the economic damage stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and how quickly businesses will recover. 

 
German Economy Is Facing a Severe Recession

Germany's central bank said that the country's economy, Europe's largest, has plunged into a severe recession from which it is unlikely to rebound quickly. 

 
Eurozone Trade Surplus Hit Record As Lockdowns Loomed

The eurozone recorded its largest trade surplus on record in February, a boost to growth that was likely not sustained as large parts of its manufacturing sector were shuttered over subsequent weeks. 

 
Muzzled Activists Are Mixed Blessing for Companies

The coronavirus shutdowns are forcing companies to cancel dividends and deals and look to governments for help. None of this is good news for activist investors. But boards that don't handle the crisis well could find themselves the next targets. 

 
Bondholders Reject Argentina's Debt Restructuring Proposal

A group of bondholders has rejected a proposal from Argentina to restructure tens of billions of dollars in foreign debt, raising the likelihood that the South American nation could enter into default as early as next month. 

 
The Winner-Takes-All Stock Market Rally

Larger companies have outperformed their smaller peers on equity markets this year, including in the latest bounce. Small-cap stocks will struggle to close the gap. 

 
Landlords, Commercial Tenants Negotiate Rent Breaks Amid Coronavirus Disruption

Many U.S. landlords whose commercial tenants are asking for rent relief due to the coronavirus pandemic are acquiescing, though some are asking for proof of financial strain before delaying or even forgiving payments. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: Jobless Claims, U.S. Home Sales, PMI

Indicators this week are expected to show more economic fallout from the new coronavirus and efforts to contain it 

 
China Cuts Lending Rates to Help Boost Economic Activity

The People's Bank of China lowered its benchmark lending rates, as Beijing moves to revive an economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

