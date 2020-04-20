Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/20/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Drop After Last Week's Rally

U.S. stocks slid as investors remain at odds on the extent of the economic damage stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and how quickly businesses will recover. 

 
Stress Endures in Market Where Big Companies Turn for Cash

The normally staid corner of Wall Street where companies and banks borrow money for days or weeks at a time was suddenly at the center of a near financial meltdown last month. Some fund managers are concerned that problems remain. 

 
America's Oil Patch Is Having a Heart Attack

President Trump helped engineer a historic deal to curb global output, but it isn't enough to forestall unprecedented pain for the domestic industry, as U.S. oil prices collapsed over the weekend. 

 
Oil Prices Slump as Crude Storage Shortage Intensifies

Oil prices extended their declines as storage space ran low for the glut of crude no longer needed by economies hard hit by the coronavirus. 

 
Coronavirus Hasn't Diminished Tech Stocks' Allure

Big technology stocks such as Netflix and Amazon are again charging to new heights and propelling the broader stock market, which is swiftly rebounding after a punishing selloff. 

 
China Rolls Out Pilot Test of Digital Currency

China's central bank has introduced a homegrown digital currency across four cities as part of a pilot program, marking a milestone on the path toward the first electronic payment system by a major central bank. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Near 760,000 as New York Plans to Start Antibody Tests

Authorities world-wide are struggling to manage the risk their populations face from the coronavirus, as infection rates slow in some hard-hit areas such as New York, and surge in others like Singapore where the pandemic had seemed under control. 

 
Bondholders Reject Argentina's Debt Restructuring Proposal

Three of the largest groups of Argentine bondholders rejected a proposal from the South American nation to restructure tens of billions of dollars in foreign debt, raising the likelihood that the country enter into default as early as next month. 

 
Kimmeridge Seeks Up to $1 Billion to Buy Publicly Traded Securities

Private-equity firm Kimmeridge Energy Management aims to raise $500 million to $1 billion for a new fund to buy publicly traded shares of oil-and-gas companies as it looks to expand its activist-investing push in the industry, people familiar with the matter said.

