News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/20/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Saudis Consider Cutting Oil Output Ahead of Schedule as Price Crashes

Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members are considering cutting their oil output as soon as possible, rather than waiting until next month when the group's recent production agreement with the U.S. and Russia is set to begin, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Oil Prices Skid, With May Contract in Negative Territory

Crude prices plunge as storage space runs low for the glut of oil no longer needed by economies hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Stocks Drop Along With Oil Prices

U.S. stocks slid to start another potentially volatile week as investors continued to try to gauge the extent of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Some Governors Move to Reopen as U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top 784,000

U.S. governors took steps to start reopening their economies and focused on accelerating testing capacity for the new coronavirus, as infection rates slowed in hard-hit areas like New York and reported cases globally rose above 2.47 million. 

 
Bondholders Reject Argentina's Debt Restructuring Proposal

Three of the largest groups of Argentine bondholders rejected a proposal from the South American nation to restructure tens of billions of dollars in foreign debt, raising the likelihood that the country enter into default as early as next month. 

 
Coronavirus Hasn't Diminished Tech Stocks' Allure

Big technology stocks such as Netflix and Amazon are again charging to new heights and propelling the broader stock market, which is swiftly rebounding after a punishing selloff. 

 
Stress Endures in Market Where Big Companies Turn for Cash

The normally staid corner of Wall Street where companies and banks borrow money for days or weeks at a time was suddenly at the center of a near financial meltdown last month. Some fund managers are concerned that problems remain. 

 
America's Oil Patch Is Having a Heart Attack

President Trump helped engineer a historic deal to curb global output, but it isn't enough to forestall unprecedented pain for the domestic industry, as U.S. oil prices collapsed over the weekend. 

 
China Rolls Out Pilot Test of Digital Currency

China's central bank has introduced a homegrown digital currency across four cities as part of a pilot program, marking a milestone on the path toward the first electronic payment system by a major central bank. 

 
Kimmeridge Seeks Up to $1 Billion to Buy Publicly Traded Securities

Private-equity firm Kimmeridge Energy Management aims to raise $500 million to $1 billion for a new fund to buy publicly traded shares of oil-and-gas companies as it looks to expand its activist-investing push in the industry, people familiar with the matter said.

