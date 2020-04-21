Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Oil-Price Crash Deepens, Weighs on Global Markets

Global oil prices continued to plunge, while the pain spread to currencies of major exporters and shares in energy producers. The most actively traded U.S. crude benchmark plummeted by over a third. 

 
U.S. Stocks Drop as Oil Market Shudders

Stocks fell after U.S. crude-oil futures dropped below zero for the first time this week, in the latest bout of market turbulence sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Several States Move to Reopen Economy as Coronavirus Disruptions Rise

Several Southern states took steps to reopen businesses this week as the economic toll of the coronavirus climbed globally, with the cost of jobless benefits rising and demand in the oil market collapsing. 

 
Americans Pulled Back From Home Purchases in March

Sales of previously owned homes decreased 8.5% in March-the biggest month-over-month decline since November 2015-from the prior month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.27 million, the National Association of Realtors said. 

 
The Markets Are Wild While You're Asleep

Trading in overnight stock futures has skyrocketed, adding to a nearly nonstop stretch of market activity and luring more investors to the action. 

 
Chinese Investors Stash More Cash in Money-Market Funds During Pandemic

Investors in China poured more than $141 billion into domestic money-market mutual funds in the first quarter, bringing the sector's total assets under management near a record high. 

 
Coronavirus Can't Stop America's Best Stocks

To get a sense of how much better U.S. blue chips have done than the rest of the world as the global economy is ravaged by coronavirus, consider this: Nasdaq-listed stocks were briefly worth more than the main index of developed markets outside the U.S. last week, having been worth only half as much five years ago. 

 
Pandemic Builds Momentum for Broadband Upgrade

The coronavirus pandemic is boosting momentum for major broadband legislation, highlighting the widespread lack of high-speed internet in U.S. homes at a time when it has become more essential than ever. 

 
Fannie, Freddie May Soon Buy Home Loans in Forbearance to Help Mortgage Firms

The Federal Housing Finance Agency is considering taking steps to ease strains on mortgage companies facing a cash crunch as millions of Americans struggling with fallout from the coronavirus suspend their monthly payments, according to people familiar with the matter.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pIn Versailles, king of online retail Amazon fights unions backlash
RE
01:24pOil plunge due to fundamentals, not financial markets - CFTC chairman
RE
01:23pCITY OF CARIBOU ME : 2020 Brush Removal Program
PU
01:23pApr 21, 2020 Stocking your pandemic pantryMore
PU
01:20pTrump calls for U.S. oil industry bailout as prices plunge
RE
01:19pWall Street falls as U.S. crude crash adds to pandemic woes
RE
01:16pU.S. congressional leaders say near deal on more coronavirus funding
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13pEXPLAINER : What is a negative crude future and does it mean anything for consumers?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : Brent oil drops 25%, near two-decade lows on scant demand, storage
2PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : maker PSA says prepared for plunge in car demand
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Coronavirus Can't Stop America's Best Stocks -- Streetwise
4DANONE : DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19
5ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group