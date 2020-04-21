Oil-Price Crash Deepens, Weighs on Global Markets

Global oil prices continued to plunge, while the pain spread to currencies of major exporters and shares in energy producers. The most actively traded U.S. crude benchmark plummeted by over a third.

U.S. Stocks Drop as Oil Market Shudders

Stocks fell after U.S. crude-oil futures dropped below zero for the first time this week, in the latest bout of market turbulence sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Several States Move to Reopen Economy as Coronavirus Disruptions Rise

Several Southern states took steps to reopen businesses this week as the economic toll of the coronavirus climbed globally, with the cost of jobless benefits rising and demand in the oil market collapsing.

Americans Pulled Back From Home Purchases in March

Sales of previously owned homes decreased 8.5% in March-the biggest month-over-month decline since November 2015-from the prior month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.27 million, the National Association of Realtors said.

The Markets Are Wild While You're Asleep

Trading in overnight stock futures has skyrocketed, adding to a nearly nonstop stretch of market activity and luring more investors to the action.

Chinese Investors Stash More Cash in Money-Market Funds During Pandemic

Investors in China poured more than $141 billion into domestic money-market mutual funds in the first quarter, bringing the sector's total assets under management near a record high.

Coronavirus Can't Stop America's Best Stocks

To get a sense of how much better U.S. blue chips have done than the rest of the world as the global economy is ravaged by coronavirus, consider this: Nasdaq-listed stocks were briefly worth more than the main index of developed markets outside the U.S. last week, having been worth only half as much five years ago.

Pandemic Builds Momentum for Broadband Upgrade

The coronavirus pandemic is boosting momentum for major broadband legislation, highlighting the widespread lack of high-speed internet in U.S. homes at a time when it has become more essential than ever.

Fannie, Freddie May Soon Buy Home Loans in Forbearance to Help Mortgage Firms

The Federal Housing Finance Agency is considering taking steps to ease strains on mortgage companies facing a cash crunch as millions of Americans struggling with fallout from the coronavirus suspend their monthly payments, according to people familiar with the matter.