Oil-Price Crash Deepens, Weighs on Global Markets

Global oil prices continued to plunge, while the pain spread to currencies of major exporters and shares in energy producers. The most actively traded U.S. crude benchmark plummeted by over a third.

Oil Price Rout to Hit U.S. Regional Economies

Tumbling oil prices will have broad regional impacts on the U.S. economy, hitting states far afield from Texas, which was the engine of a national energy boom during the past decade.

Trump Administration Weighs Aid for Oil Companies

One option under consideration involves exchanging stimulus funds for ownership stakes in the embattled producers or in their oil reserves. Democrats in Congress are likely to oppose the idea.

The Fund That Ate the Oil Market

The travails of the United States Oil Fund in some ways mirror the collapse of inverse volatility note XIV two years ago.

Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rates at Unscheduled Meeting

The central bank's board of governors voted 5-0 to lower the overnight funding rate target to 6% from 6.5%.

U.S. Stocks Drop as Oil Market Shudders

Stocks fell as crude oil continued its precipitous decline, in the latest bout of market turbulence sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some States Look to Reopen, but Others Want More Testing First

U.S. governors are pursuing different routes to restart local economies hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Some are moving to reopen businesses, while others want more testing in place first.

Americans Pulled Back From Home Purchases in March

Sales of previously owned homes decreased 8.5% in March-the biggest month-over-month decline since November 2015-from the prior month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.27 million, the National Association of Realtors said.

Chinese Investors Stash More Cash in Money-Market Funds During Pandemic

Investors in China poured more than $141 billion into domestic money-market mutual funds in the first quarter, bringing the sector's total assets under management near a record high.

Coronavirus Can't Stop America's Best Stocks

To get a sense of how much better U.S. blue chips have done than the rest of the world as the global economy is ravaged by coronavirus, consider this: Nasdaq-listed stocks were briefly worth more than the main index of developed markets outside the U.S. last week, having been worth only half as much five years ago.