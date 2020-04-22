Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Global Markets Steadier After Two Days of Oil-Driven Turbulence

International markets regained some poise Wednesday, as investors came to terms with the effects of this week's spectacular collapse in U.S. oil prices. 

 
Oil-Price Crash Deepens, Weighs on Global Markets

Global oil prices continued to plunge, while the pain spread to currencies of major exporters and shares in energy producers. The most actively traded U.S. crude benchmark plummeted by over a third. 

 
Senate Passes Bill for More Small-Business Stimulus

The Senate passed an aid package that delivers more than $480 billion in aid to small businesses and hospitals, the federal government's latest effort to blunt the economic and health-care crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Oil Price Rout to Hit U.S. Regional Economies

Tumbling oil prices will have broad regional impacts on the U.S. economy, hitting states far afield from Texas, which was the engine of a national energy boom during the past decade. 

 
Some States Look to Reopen, but Others Want More Testing First

U.S. governors are pursuing different routes to restart local economies hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Some are moving to reopen businesses, while others want more testing in place first. 

 
Trump Administration Weighs Aid for Oil Companies

One option under consideration involves exchanging stimulus funds for ownership stakes in the embattled producers or in their oil reserves. Democrats in Congress are likely to oppose the idea. 

 
U.S. Stocks Drop as Oil Market Shudders

Stocks fell as crude oil continued its precipitous decline, in the latest bout of market turbulence sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
The Fund That Ate the Oil Market

The travails of the United States Oil Fund in some ways mirror the collapse of inverse volatility note XIV two years ago. 

 
Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rates at Unscheduled Meeting

The central bank's board of governors voted 5-0 to lower the overnight funding rate target to 6% from 6.5%. 

 
Americans Pulled Back From Home Purchases in March

Sales of previously owned homes decreased 8.5% in March-the biggest month-over-month decline since November 2015-from the prior month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.27 million, the National Association of Realtors said.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00aChina's equity funds outperform Asian peers in first quarter
RE
01:58aWTO must stop negotiations on new trade deals and focus on access to medicine and saving lives!
PU
01:50aLoan defaults, NPLs rise as virus hits Chinese economy
RE
01:38aCHP AUSTRALIA CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS AUST : COVID-19 Updates - 22 April
PU
01:32aSTMicroelectronics sees Q2 revenue drop due to declining automotive demand
RE
01:28aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Australia to boost fuel security and establish national oil reserve
PU
01:18aGeorgia tests boundaries of life post-pandemic with 'risky' reopening
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:08aNMMA NATIONAL MARINE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Congress, Trump Administration Reach Deal to Replenish Paycheck Protection Program
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Takes $5.7 Billion Stake in India's Jio -- Update
3ADIDAS AG : German companies seek state aid to cope with coronavirus
4SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB : SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken's Interim Report January - March 2020
5UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : sells $1 billion of stock in fresh move to weather pandemic
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group