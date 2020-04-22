Log in
04/22/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Global Markets Steadier After Two Days of Oil-Driven Turbulence

International markets regained some poise Wednesday, as investors came to terms with the effects of this week's spectacular collapse in U.S. oil prices. 

 
Senate Passes Bill for More Small-Business Stimulus

The Senate passed an aid package that delivers more than $480 billion in aid to small businesses and hospitals, the federal government's latest effort to blunt the economic and health-care crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
The EU Should Issue Perpetual Bonds: Soros

The disruption in the EU caused by the Covid-19 pandemic should be temporary, but only if Brussels takes the extraordinary measures needed to avoid long-term damage. Fortunately, there is an easy, fast and low-cost way to finance the proposed EUR1 trillion European Recovery Fund, writes George Soros. 

 
Oil-Price Crash Deepens, Weighs on Global Markets

Global oil prices continued to plunge, while the pain spread to currencies of major exporters and shares in energy producers. The most actively traded U.S. crude benchmark plummeted by over a third. 

 
Oil Price Rout to Hit U.S. Regional Economies

Tumbling oil prices will have broad regional impacts on the U.S. economy, hitting states far afield from Texas, which was the engine of a national energy boom during the past decade. 

 
Some States Look to Reopen, but Others Want More Testing First

U.S. governors are pursuing different routes to restart local economies hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Some are moving to reopen businesses, while others want more testing in place first. 

 
Trump Administration Weighs Aid for Oil Companies

One option under consideration involves exchanging stimulus funds for ownership stakes in the embattled producers or in their oil reserves. Democrats in Congress are likely to oppose the idea. 

 
The Fund That Ate the Oil Market

The travails of the United States Oil Fund in some ways mirror the collapse of inverse volatility note XIV two years ago. 

 
Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rates at Unscheduled Meeting

The central bank's board of governors voted 5-0 to lower the overnight funding rate target to 6% from 6.5%. 

 
Americans Pulled Back From Home Purchases in March

Sales of previously owned homes decreased 8.5% in March-the biggest month-over-month decline since November 2015-from the prior month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.27 million, the National Association of Realtors said.

