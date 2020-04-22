Log in
04/22/2020 | 09:16am EDT
Global Stocks Rebound, Oil Recovers

U.S. stock futures recovered ground, while crude prices briefly dropped to multidecade lows before oil markets calmed. 

 
High-Speed Trader GTS to Create Online Market for Pre-IPO Shares

One of the top electronic trading firms at the New York Stock Exchange plans to launch a new online marketplace where investors can buy and sell shares of private companies 

 
Oil Price Slide Slows in Choppy Trading

The storm engulfing the oil market calmed after prices had fallen to levels not seen since late last century. 

 
Emergency Grants to Small Businesses Average $4,360

The federal government has issued emergency grants totaling $3.29 billion to 755,476 small businesses across the country, along with loans worth $5.57 billion to nearly 27,000 businesses, according to data released this week. 

 
U.S., Europe Work to Contain Economic Fallout From Virus

A new stimulus bill cleared the U.S. Senate and European leaders weighed an emergency loan package to avoid mass layoffs, the latest efforts to prop up economies flattened by measures to contain the new coronavirus. 

 
Senate Passes Bill for More Small-Business Stimulus

The Senate passed an aid package that delivers more than $480 billion in aid to small businesses and hospitals, the federal government's latest effort to blunt the economic and health-care crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Oil Crash Comes Without Silver Lining

This time around, the sharp fall in oil prices is an unmitigated negative for the American economy. 

 
Negative Oil Prices Pose Headache for Futures Giant CME

Negative oil prices threaten to tarnish the image of West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. crude benchmark, and hurt the company that has long relied on it as a key source of revenue: exchange giant CME Group. 

 
Facebook Adds India's Richest Man as a Friend

The social-media giant is paying $5.7 billion for better connections in its most promising growth market.

