Oil Price Rebounds as Trump Signals Fresh Iran Tensions

Crude prices rebounded Wednesday after President Trump said on Twitter that he had instructed the U.S. Navy to destroy Iranian gunboats "if they harass our ships at sea."

U.S. Stocks Recover Some of Week's Losses

Shares rallied as oil markets calmed and investors looked to corporate earnings reports to gauge the health of U.S. businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bonds the Fed Left Behind in Coronavirus Bailout Are Struggling

The Federal Reserve will lend $2.3 trillion to support the economy, including loans to businesses and backstops for corporate borrowing. Even with that much money to spend, the Fed won't touch some formerly hot areas of the markets.

Regulator Moves to Ease Crunch at Mortgage-Finance Companies

The Federal Housing Finance Agency said it would allow Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to buy home loans that recently entered forbearance-meaning borrowers have stopped making payments-while charging steep fees that may diminish interest from lenders.

Emergency Grants to Small Businesses Average $4,360

The federal government has issued emergency grants totaling $3.29 billion to 755,476 small businesses across the country, along with loans worth $5.57 billion to nearly 27,000 businesses, according to data released this week.

High-Speed Trader GTS to Create Online Market for Pre-IPO Shares

One of the top electronic trading firms at the New York Stock Exchange plans to launch a new online marketplace where investors can buy and sell shares of private companies

First Virus Deaths in U.S. Came Earlier Than Authorities Thought

Newly reported deaths in California challenge the pandemic's U.S. timeline as countries around the world push forward on efforts to prop up economies flattened by measures to contain the pathogen.

Senate Passes Bill for More Small-Business Stimulus

The Senate passed an aid package that delivers more than $480 billion in aid to small businesses and hospitals, the federal government's latest effort to blunt the economic and health-care crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasury Says Coronavirus Impact on Compliance Could Be a Mitigating Factor in Sanctions Cases

The Office of Foreign Assets Control said it would weigh the effects of the pandemic on companies' ability to comply with sanctions when evaluating possible enforcement actions.

Oil Crash Comes Without Silver Lining

This time around, the sharp fall in oil prices is an unmitigated negative for the American economy.