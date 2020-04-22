Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Finish Higher, Clawing Back Some of Week's Losses

Shares rallied as oil markets calmed and investors looked to corporate earnings reports to gauge the health of U.S. businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
European Central Bank to Accept Some Junk-Rated Bonds as Loan Collateral

This is the latest ECB action to ensure eurozone banks can access central bank cash during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Oil Rebounds After Trump Signals Fresh Iran Tensions

Crude prices rose Wednesday, pausing a weekslong crash after President Trump warned Iran that he has instructed the U.S. Navy to destroy Iranian gunboats if they continue to harass American ships in the Persian Gulf. 

 
South Korea's GDP Contracts Sharpest Since 2008 Crisis

South Korea's economic growth in the first quarter contracted at the steepest pace since the financial crisis in 2008, as the trade-reliant economy took a hard hit from the global pandemic. 

 
Venture Capitalist Gurley Isn't Joining Benchmark's Next Fund

Bill Gurley-one of the most prominent and successful Silicon Valley investors of recent years after he placed an early and lucrative bet on Uber Technologies-won't be a part of a new fund that his venture-capital firm, Benchmark, is raising. 

 
The Bonds the Fed Left Behind in Coronavirus Bailout Are Struggling

The Federal Reserve will lend $2.3 trillion to support the economy, including loans to businesses and backstops for corporate borrowing. Even with that much money to spend, the Fed won't touch some formerly hot areas of the markets. 

 
Argentina Doesn't Make Foreign Debt Payments in Restructuring Standoff

Argentina said it didn't make foreign debt payments coming due on Wednesday-starting a countdown to a possible default next month unless authorities and bondholders can restructure tens of billions of dollars in sovereign debt. 

 
Regulator Moves to Ease Crunch at Mortgage Companies

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will be permitted to buy home loans for which borrowers have stopped making payments, but mortgage companies will have to pay a hefty fee to sell. 

 
Emergency Grants to Small Businesses Average $4,360

The federal government has issued emergency grants totaling $3.29 billion to 755,476 small businesses across the country, along with loans worth $5.57 billion to nearly 27,000 businesses, according to data released this week. 

 
High-Speed Trader GTS to Create Online Market for Pre-IPO Shares

One of the top electronic trading firms at the New York Stock Exchange plans to launch a new online marketplace where investors can buy and sell shares of private companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38aDEPARTMENT OF FOOD AND PUBLIC DISTRIBUTION OF : Extension in time limit for Ethanol Scheme for sugar mills dated 19.07.2018
PU
12:23aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Markets track overnight gains on Wall Street
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aAsia-Pacific losses may hit over $2T as lockdowns ease
PU
12:15aBHP : workforce show ingenuity in strengthening health and safety
PU
12:08aRecord U.S. jobless claims wipe out post-Great Recession employment gains
RE
12:03aVALUENCE : Notice Concerning Revision of Full-Year Financial Results Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2020
PU
04/23China's March gasoline exports rise as pandemic cuts domestic demand
RE
04/22China on slow road to recovery, but recession risk is high - Reuters poll
RE
04/22Pandemic throws Asia's services firms, factories into deeper decline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. auto sales show signs of life after gloomy coronavirus March - J.D. Power
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia may re-route tankers if U.S. imposes crude import ban, ..
3Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMIT : Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : 1. Acquisition Of Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kit..
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : U.S. COMPANIES PAYING DOWN MAXED OUT CREDIT LINES WITH BOND ISSUES: BoA note
5SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD : Rare earths projects under development in U.S.
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group