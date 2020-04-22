U.S. Stocks Finish Higher, Clawing Back Some of Week's Losses

Shares rallied as oil markets calmed and investors looked to corporate earnings reports to gauge the health of U.S. businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

European Central Bank to Accept Some Junk-Rated Bonds as Loan Collateral

This is the latest ECB action to ensure eurozone banks can access central bank cash during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil Rebounds After Trump Signals Fresh Iran Tensions

Crude prices rose Wednesday, pausing a weekslong crash after President Trump warned Iran that he has instructed the U.S. Navy to destroy Iranian gunboats if they continue to harass American ships in the Persian Gulf.

South Korea's GDP Contracts Sharpest Since 2008 Crisis

South Korea's economic growth in the first quarter contracted at the steepest pace since the financial crisis in 2008, as the trade-reliant economy took a hard hit from the global pandemic.

Venture Capitalist Gurley Isn't Joining Benchmark's Next Fund

Bill Gurley-one of the most prominent and successful Silicon Valley investors of recent years after he placed an early and lucrative bet on Uber Technologies-won't be a part of a new fund that his venture-capital firm, Benchmark, is raising.

The Bonds the Fed Left Behind in Coronavirus Bailout Are Struggling

The Federal Reserve will lend $2.3 trillion to support the economy, including loans to businesses and backstops for corporate borrowing. Even with that much money to spend, the Fed won't touch some formerly hot areas of the markets.

Argentina Doesn't Make Foreign Debt Payments in Restructuring Standoff

Argentina said it didn't make foreign debt payments coming due on Wednesday-starting a countdown to a possible default next month unless authorities and bondholders can restructure tens of billions of dollars in sovereign debt.

Regulator Moves to Ease Crunch at Mortgage Companies

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will be permitted to buy home loans for which borrowers have stopped making payments, but mortgage companies will have to pay a hefty fee to sell.

Emergency Grants to Small Businesses Average $4,360

The federal government has issued emergency grants totaling $3.29 billion to 755,476 small businesses across the country, along with loans worth $5.57 billion to nearly 27,000 businesses, according to data released this week.

High-Speed Trader GTS to Create Online Market for Pre-IPO Shares

One of the top electronic trading firms at the New York Stock Exchange plans to launch a new online marketplace where investors can buy and sell shares of private companies