News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/23/2020 | 10:16am BST
Global Stocks Steady as Oil Prices Recover

Stocks around the world were little changed as oil prices regained more ground after days of turmoil. 

 
Pence Says Coronavirus Could Be Largely Past by Early June

In Wall Street Journal interview, the vice president says the U.S. will be "in a much, much better place" later this year if a second surge of coronavirus cases hits in the winter, as some health experts predict. 

 
European Central Bank to Accept Some Junk-Rated Bonds as Loan Collateral

This is the latest ECB action to ensure eurozone banks can access central bank cash during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
French Manufacturing-Sector Sentiment Sees Historic Drop

Sentiment in the French manufacturing sector dropped sharply in April due to the coronavirus crisis, seeing its biggest decline since 1975, when the indicator was created. 

 
U.S. Inflation-Protected Bonds Rally After Oil Prices Crash

Demand is surging for U.S. government bonds with returns adjusted for the rate of inflation as investors brace for a sharp economic downturn as the coronavirus pandemic chokes consumer spending and shuts factories. 

 
Argentina Doesn't Make Foreign Debt Payments in Restructuring Standoff

Argentina said it didn't make foreign debt payments coming due on Wednesday-starting a countdown to a possible default next month unless authorities and bondholders can restructure tens of billions of dollars in sovereign debt. 

 
McConnell Supports Giving States Bankruptcy Access

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he favors allowing states to access bankruptcy protection over giving them more federal aid as they grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
South Korea's GDP Contracts Sharpest Since 2008 Crisis

South Korea's economic growth in the first quarter contracted at the steepest pace since the financial crisis in 2008, as the trade-reliant economy took a hard hit from the global pandemic. 

 
Treasury Says Coronavirus Impact on Compliance Could Be a Mitigating Factor in Sanctions Cases

The Office of Foreign Assets Control said it would weigh the effects of the pandemic on companies' ability to comply with sanctions when evaluating possible enforcement actions. 

 
Venture Capitalist Gurley Isn't Joining Benchmark's Next Fund

Bill Gurley-one of the most prominent and successful Silicon Valley investors of recent years after he placed an early and lucrative bet on Uber Technologies-won't be a part of a new fund that his venture-capital firm, Benchmark, is raising.

