Global Markets Ease

World stocks traded modestly lower, as signs of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on jobs and business activity weighed on markets.

House Approves $484 Billion Bill to Aid Small Businesses, Hospitals

House lawmakers donned masks and kept their distance from colleagues as they voted to approve the next infusion of aid for small businesses and hospitals.

Governments Move to Bolster Aid as Global Coronavirus Deaths Top 187,000

U.S. lawmakers approved $484 billion in fresh aid to small businesses and hospitals, while EU leaders met to debate a recovery plan for countries hit hardest by the pandemic's economic fallout.

U.K. Consumer Confidence Holds Steady at Decade Low

U.K. consumer confidence steadied in early April but remained at its lowest level in over a decade, as Britons await the end of lockdown measures put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

PBOC Cuts Targeted Medium-Term Lending Facility Rate to 2.95%

China's central bank lowered the interest rate of the targeted medium-term lending facility, a monetary tool to provide funding for banks lending to small businesses, after it cut benchmark interest rates earlier this week.

New Junk Bond Sales Add to Growing Tally

A rush to raise cash in the high-yield bond market picked up momentum, with US Foods Holding, Gap and MGM Resorts among the latest companies to complete new bond sales.

Fed to Disclose Loan Amounts, Borrowers on Business Lending Programs

The central bank plans to disclose monthly the borrowers, loan amounts and interest rates on funding from several new lending programs the central bank is in the process of establishing.

Europe Seeks to Bridge Divisions as It Debates Recovery Fund

European leaders are to start debating a crisis-recovery fund that will likely total half a trillion euros, as borrowing costs rise for Italy and Spain due to fears that Germany and the bloc's other wealthy countries won't sufficiently help harder-hit states manage an expected surge in debt levels.

Coronavirus Erodes Confidence About Retirement Finances

A survey by the Employee Benefit Research Institute in late March shows confidence levels among both workers and retirees for their retirement prospects beginning to slip.

Global Economy Hit by Record Collapse of Business Activity

Business activity in the U.S., Europe and Japan collapsed in April as governments tightened restrictions on movement and social interaction aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, according to surveys of purchasing managers.