Futures Point to Modest Gains for U.S. Stocks

Futures pointed to modest gains for U.S. stocks, after a week in which shares have been buffeted by a collapse in oil prices and signs of a severe economic downturn.

Britain's Virus Loan Program Has Small Businesses Asking: Where's the Money?

A month into the U.K.'s coronavirus lockdown, money from a massive loan program is only trickling out, leaving small businesses at risk of going under. Critics blame the slow pace on banks and government rules.

Don't Fight the ECB

Dysfunction among eurozone partners is bad news for European stocks, but government paper has the support of the central bank.

Some Oil Producers Have Secret Weapon

A handful of companies and national producers around the world bought insurance-in the form of hedging strategies-for a collapse in oil prices.

House Approves $484 Billion Bill to Aid Small Businesses, Hospitals

House lawmakers donned masks and kept their distance from colleagues as they voted to approve the next infusion of aid for small businesses and hospitals.

U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 50,000

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic neared 50,000 as unemployment claims for the past five weeks passed 26 million.

Don't Try to Prepare for the Next Black Swan. You Can't.

In the age of Covid-19, companies that amassed cash buffers and investors who insured against a market drop are looking smart. The risk is they start believing they can predict the unpredictable.

PBOC Cuts Targeted Medium-Term Lending Facility Rate to 2.95%

China's central bank lowered the interest rate of the targeted medium-term lending facility, a monetary tool to provide funding for banks lending to small businesses, after it cut benchmark interest rates earlier this week.

Chinese Health Care in the Post-Pandemic World

China has near-universal health insurance, yet it still failed to contain the initial spread of the new coronavirus in Wuhan. Two trends look likely to gain steam: the rapid expansion of commercial health insurance and burgeoning online health-care services.