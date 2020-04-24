Stocks on Track for Modest Weekly Losses

U.S. shares swung between small gains and losses, capping a week during which stocks have been buffeted by a collapse in oil prices and signs of a severe economic downturn.

Fed Allows Banks to Eliminate Limits, Fees on Monthly Withdrawals From Savings Accounts

The Federal Reserve said it was eliminating a rule that limits individuals' withdrawals from savings accounts each month without paying a fee, in an effort to ease consumers' access to cash.

Durable Goods Orders Fell In March

New orders for durable goods-products designed to last at least three years-declined 14.4% in March from the previous month, the biggest drop since August 2014. Economists surveyed had expected orders to decline 12%.

Virus-Plagued Brexit Talks Fail to Progress Much

Brexit trade talks hit early troubles as British and European Union negotiators accused each other of being inflexible.

Britain's Virus Loan Program Has Small Businesses Asking: Where's the Money?

A month into the U.K.'s coronavirus lockdown, money from a massive loan program is only trickling out, leaving small businesses at risk of going under. Critics blame the slow pace on banks and government rules.

Some Oil Producers Have Secret Weapon

A handful of companies and national producers around the world bought insurance-in the form of hedging strategies-for a collapse in oil prices.

Russia Cuts Interest Rate to Shore Up Faltering Economy

Russia's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate in a move to shore up the country's economy as it lurches toward a deep recession due to depressed oil prices and shutdowns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Stock-Market Rally Fizzles in Week When All Eyes Focused on Oil

This week brought a halt, at least temporarily, to the stock market's rebound, and equities are back to their erratic selves. Here are the week's winners and losers.

Don't Fight the ECB

Dysfunction among eurozone partners is bad news for European stocks, but government paper has the support of the central bank.

Congress Urged to Expand Tax Breaks to Struggling Companies

The country's top corporate bankruptcy experts are urging Congress to give financially struggling companies a temporary tax break similar to what bankrupt companies can use when they modify or cancel existing debt.