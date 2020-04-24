Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Stocks on Track for Modest Weekly Losses

U.S. shares swung between small gains and losses, capping a week during which stocks have been buffeted by a collapse in oil prices and signs of a severe economic downturn. 

 
Fed Allows Banks to Eliminate Limits, Fees on Monthly Withdrawals From Savings Accounts

The Federal Reserve said it was eliminating a rule that limits individuals' withdrawals from savings accounts each month without paying a fee, in an effort to ease consumers' access to cash. 

 
Durable Goods Orders Fell In March

New orders for durable goods-products designed to last at least three years-declined 14.4% in March from the previous month, the biggest drop since August 2014. Economists surveyed had expected orders to decline 12%. 

 
Virus-Plagued Brexit Talks Fail to Progress Much

Brexit trade talks hit early troubles as British and European Union negotiators accused each other of being inflexible. 

 
Britain's Virus Loan Program Has Small Businesses Asking: Where's the Money?

A month into the U.K.'s coronavirus lockdown, money from a massive loan program is only trickling out, leaving small businesses at risk of going under. Critics blame the slow pace on banks and government rules. 

 
Some Oil Producers Have Secret Weapon

A handful of companies and national producers around the world bought insurance-in the form of hedging strategies-for a collapse in oil prices. 

 
Russia Cuts Interest Rate to Shore Up Faltering Economy

Russia's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate in a move to shore up the country's economy as it lurches toward a deep recession due to depressed oil prices and shutdowns over the spread of the coronavirus. 

 
Stock-Market Rally Fizzles in Week When All Eyes Focused on Oil

This week brought a halt, at least temporarily, to the stock market's rebound, and equities are back to their erratic selves. Here are the week's winners and losers. 

 
Don't Fight the ECB

Dysfunction among eurozone partners is bad news for European stocks, but government paper has the support of the central bank. 

 
Congress Urged to Expand Tax Breaks to Struggling Companies

The country's top corporate bankruptcy experts are urging Congress to give financially struggling companies a temporary tax break similar to what bankrupt companies can use when they modify or cancel existing debt.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34pU.S. WEIGHS TAKING STAKES IN U.S. ENERGY COMPANIES, OTHER OPTIONS : Mnuchin
RE
01:34pCORONAVIRUS CAME TO NEW YORK FROM EUROPE, NOT CHINA : governor
RE
01:31pU.S. agency says no emergency small business loans for hedge funds, private equity
RE
01:28pPESA PETROLEUM EQUIPMENT & SERVICES ASSOCIATION : CID Committee Hosts Webinar Discussing Credit in Current Market Conditions
PU
01:27pStocks struggle with muddled government pandemic response
RE
01:24pStocks struggle with muddled government pandemic response
RE
01:18pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Ministers and Secretaries of Agriculture of 34 countries of the Americas coordinate actions to guarantee food against COVID-19
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:14pIf You Need Cash Now, Don't Ignore the Tax Bill That Could Come Later
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..
4SOPRA STERIA GROUP : SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
5AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : Here's why you can't find frozen fries, while U.S. farmers are sitting on tons of potato..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group