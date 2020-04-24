Stocks Suffer Modest Weekly Losses

U.S. stocks climbed at the end of a week when shares were battered by a collapse in oil prices and fresh signs of a severe economic downturn.

Virus-Plagued Brexit Talks Fail to Progress Much

Brexit trade talks hit early troubles as British and European Union negotiators accused each other of being inflexible.

Fed Allows Banks to Eliminate Limits, Fees on Monthly Withdrawals From Savings Accounts

The Federal Reserve said it was eliminating a rule that limits individuals' withdrawals from savings accounts each month without paying a fee, in an effort to ease consumers' access to cash.

U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 50,000

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus exceeds 50,000, accounting for more than a quarter of the world's deaths.

Romance Between Credit Cards and Travel Faces Strain

American Express and others may have to rethink their dependency on travel following the coronavirus pandemic.

Durable Goods Orders Fell In March

New orders for durable goods-products designed to last at least three years-declined 14.4% in March from the previous month, the biggest drop since August 2014. Economists surveyed had expected orders to decline 12%.

Coronavirus Crimps Some CEO Salaries but Not All

A Wall Street Journal analysis found that chief executives at 184 companies within the S&P Composite 1500 have announced temporary reductions in their salaries, ranging from 10% to 100%.

Britain's Virus Loan Program Has Small Businesses Asking: Where's the Money?

A month into the U.K.'s coronavirus lockdown, money from a massive loan program is only trickling out, leaving small businesses at risk of going under. Critics blame the slow pace on banks and government rules.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 60 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 60 in the last week to 378, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Some Oil Producers Have Secret Weapon

A handful of companies and national producers around the world bought insurance-in the form of hedging strategies-for a collapse in oil prices.