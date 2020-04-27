Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/27/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Global Stocks Rise as Coronavirus Lockdowns Ease

Dow futures advance with investors anticipating that stimulus efforts and the easing of lockdown measures may help kick-start economic activity. 

 
To Help Businesses Borrow, Bank of Japan Will Pile On the Corporate Bonds

Japan's central bank said it would nearly triple its holdings of corporate debt to $186 billion to ease fundraising for coronavirus-struck companies, and it forecast a sharp contraction in the country's economy this fiscal year. 

 
The Reach for Yield Is Alive and Well

Investors are snapping up complex asset-backed securities tied to markets considered most vulnerable to the coronavirus-driven economic slump. 

 
Coronavirus Weighs on Higher-Risk Munis

Though some municipal bonds have rebounded, the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is increasing strain on higher-risk borrowers and rattling some long-time investors. 

 
Green Energy Won't Slip on Cheap Oil

As oil prices spiked in the late 1970s, then U.S. president installed solar panels on the roof of the White House. Historically, expensive crude spurred experiments to develop alternative energy sources and falling prices reversed the trend. But times have changed. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: Central Bank Meetings, U.S. Consumer Spending

Top economic stories this week will focus on fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and central-bank efforts to respond. 

 
U.S. Debates How Quickly It Can Reopen

Countries around the world, including the U.S., took tentative steps toward reopening from coronavirus lockdowns, as officials debated how quickly to remove restrictions amid uncertainty about when the worst of the pandemic would subside. 

 
China's Industrial Profits Fell 34.9% in March

China's industrial profits fell at a slower pace in March, but the near 35% decline reflects the disruptions caused by the virus pandemic, as the world's second-largest economy struggles to recover. 

 
India's RBI Introduces $6.55 Billion Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds

India's central bank said it has introduced a 500 billion rupees ($6.55 billion) special liquidity facility to help mutual funds tide over the liquidity crisis.

