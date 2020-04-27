Log in
04/27/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Climb as Countries Begin to Reopen Economies

U.S. stocks rose, with investors betting that stimulus measures and the easing of coronavirus-lockdown measures around the world could help kick-start economic activity. 

 
The Federal Reserve Is Changing What It Means to Be a Central Bank

By lending widely to businesses, states and cities, the Fed is breaking taboos about who gets money to prop up a frozen U.S. economy, risking a political backlash down the line. 

 
Italian Bonds Rally After Country Avoids Rating Downgrade

Italian government bonds rallied after S&P Global left the country's sovereign credit rating at two levels above high-yield status, offering a respite to investors who have grown increasingly concerned about how the nation will cope with the economic damage stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Pandemic Triggers a Wave of Distress, Bankruptcy in Corporate America

Stay-at-home orders and the shutdown of nonessential business have driven broad swaths of the economy into panic mode. 

 
Oil Prices Drop as Producers Race to Cap Production

Crude-oil prices fell as producers scrambled to shut down wells before the world's crude storage capacity reached its limit, with WTI futures down 17% at $14.08 a barrel. 

 
The Diverging Fortunes of France's State-Backed Car Makers

Investors are relieved that Renault will take up a guaranteed loan from the French government, but doubts may follow. It is revealing that France's other car maker, Peugeot, turned down a similar offer. 

 
The Reach for Yield Is Alive and Well

Investors are snapping up complex asset-backed securities tied to markets considered most vulnerable to the coronavirus-driven economic slump. 

 
Coronavirus Weighs on Higher-Risk Munis

Though some municipal bonds have rebounded, the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is increasing strain on higher-risk borrowers and rattling some long-time investors. 

 
To Help Businesses Borrow, Bank of Japan Will Pile On the Corporate Bonds

Japan's central bank said it would nearly triple its holdings of corporate debt to $186 billion to ease fundraising for coronavirus-struck companies, and it forecast a sharp contraction in the country's economy this fiscal year. 

 
Green Energy Won't Slip on Cheap Oil

As oil prices spiked in the late 1970s, then U.S. president installed solar panels on the roof of the White House. Historically, expensive crude spurred experiments to develop alternative energy sources and falling prices reversed the trend. But times have changed.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33pAMIS AGRICULTURAL MARKET INFORMATION SYSTEM : Tracking food trade restrictions and their impact on food availability
PU
01:28pWall Street gathers steam as U.S. states prepare to reopen
RE
01:20pCzech government extends wage support for firms, discusses deferral of social insurance payments
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:12pOklahoma asks Trump to declare coronavirus an 'act of God' to help oil producers
RE
01:11pBiggest U.S. oil ETF sells June holdings; shares plummet
RE
01:08pCHAARAT GOLD : Proceeds and closure of Placing - Replacement
PU
01:08pDurbin, Duckworth Express Concern Over ArcelorMittal Inspection Summary, Urge EPA To Take Action
PU
01:04pRussia's budget spending rules hindering anti-crisis funding, economists say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

