Stocks Pare Gains Ahead of Blue-Chip Earnings

Equities traded roughly flat as more states prepared to relax coronavirus-containment measures and investors looked ahead to earnings reports from U.S. technology giants and blue-chip companies.

U.S. Home-Price Growth Accelerated, Then Housing Market's Momentum Slowed With Coronavirus

Home-price growth accelerated in February to its highest level in more than a year, but the housing market's momentum headed into the spring-selling season has been reversed in recent weeks by the coronavirus pandemic.

Slumping Oil Prices Swing Wildly

Dysfunction in the oil market intensified, sending the most popularly traded U.S. oil contract to a fresh low before it recovered somewhat.

As Coronavirus Lockdowns Ease, WHO Urges Caution

More U.S. states and countries around the world prepared to relax coronavirus-containment measures, while Germany's infection rate began rising again and the head of the World Health Organization warned that the pandemic is far from over.

Companies Are Suspending Dividends at Fastest Pace in Years

Nearly 200 companies have cut, suspended or eliminated their dividend payments this year-the most since 2009.

The Strategic Costs of Boeing's Dash for Cash

Whatever flight path Boeing finds through the Covid-19 crisis, it is unlikely to improve the U.S. aerospace giant's competitive position versus European rival Airbus.

Junk Bonds Bounce Back, Raising Hopes-and Concerns

A rally in corporate debt is enabling riskier companies to raise much-needed cash while fueling debate over whether investors have grown overly optimistic about the economy.

Pandemic Peril for Renewables Is Buying Opportunity for Heavyweights

The renewable-energy sector will experience some real but familiar pain from the compounding effect of the pandemic and the tax-credit deadline.

Sweden's Riksbank Holds Policy Steady, Keeps Door Open for Return to Negative Rates

Sweden's central bank on Tuesday kept its key interest rate unchanged at zero but left the door open for a cut back into negative territory amid the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.