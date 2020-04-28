Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Coronavirus Prompts Record Souring of Consumers' Outlook-and Hope Pain Will Be Short-Lived

The coronavirus pandemic prompted a record souring of consumers' views on the U.S. economy in April surveys, but people remain hopeful the gloom will be short term. 

 
Coronavirus Clouds Outlook for Fed Conference in Jackson Hole This Year

The coronavirus crisis may upend a nearly four-decade-long run for the Kansas City Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo. 

 
European Countries Move Closer to Reopening Continent

European governments are preparing to unlock the continent's economy by introducing rules and guidelines that amount to a sweeping reconfiguration of everyday life, from subway seating to classroom size. 

 
Junk Bonds Bounce Back, Raising Hopes-and Concerns

A rally in corporate debt is enabling riskier companies to raise much-needed cash while fueling debate over whether investors have grown overly optimistic about the economy. 

 
U.S. Home-Price Growth Accelerated, Then Housing Market's Momentum Slowed With Coronavirus

Home-price growth accelerated in February to its highest level in more than a year, but the housing market's momentum headed into the spring-selling season has been reversed in recent weeks by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Companies Are Suspending Dividends at Fastest Pace in Years

Nearly 200 companies have cut, suspended or eliminated their dividend payments this year-the most since 2009. 

 
Oil Prices Fall After Swinging Wildly

Dysfunction in the crude-oil market intensified, sending the most popularly traded U.S. oil contract to a fresh low before it recovered somewhat. 

 
U.S. Stocks Tick Modestly Lower

Equities edged lower Tuesday as more states prepared to relax coronavirus-containment measures, though a resurgence of economically sensitive shares suggested growing optimism among investors about the path forward. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top One Million as Some Lockdowns Ease

California joined growing ranks of U.S. states and countries around the world preparing to ease coronavirus-containment measures, with many planning gradual rollbacks to help reduce the potential for new waves of infections. 

 
Pandemic Peril for Renewables Is Buying Opportunity for Heavyweights

The renewable-energy sector will experience some real but familiar pain from the compounding effect of the pandemic and the tax-credit deadline.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:33pSTRIKE RESOURCES : MOU Executed for Iron Ore Haulage Services for Paulsens East
PU
09:33pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : CPI rose 0.3 per cent in the March 2020 quarter (Media Release)
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:12pSouth Korea vice finance minister sees trade balance deficit in April
RE
09:09pOil prices climb as storage fills less rapidly than feared
RE
09:08pAUSTRALIAN INVESTMENT COUNCIL : Private Capital Assets Grow To $68 Billion
PU
09:03pDollar slips as optimism holds ahead of Fed
RE
08:42pSamsung Elec sees second-qiarter profit fall as virus hits sales of smartphones, TVs
RE
08:33pTOM O'HALLERAN : O'Halleran Blasts Proposed Plan to Expand Uranium Mining
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford expects $5 billion loss in current quarter as coronavirus hits demand
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Oracle wins cloud computing deal with Zoom as video calls surge
3APPLE INC. : Google ad sales steady after coronavirus drop; Alphabet leads tech share rally
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : expects China recovery by September as coronavirus seen easing
5Urban rail projects to keep Chinese economy chugging along

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group