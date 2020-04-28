Coronavirus Prompts Record Souring of Consumers' Outlook-and Hope Pain Will Be Short-Lived

The coronavirus pandemic prompted a record souring of consumers' views on the U.S. economy in April surveys, but people remain hopeful the gloom will be short term.

Coronavirus Clouds Outlook for Fed Conference in Jackson Hole This Year

The coronavirus crisis may upend a nearly four-decade-long run for the Kansas City Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

European Countries Move Closer to Reopening Continent

European governments are preparing to unlock the continent's economy by introducing rules and guidelines that amount to a sweeping reconfiguration of everyday life, from subway seating to classroom size.

Junk Bonds Bounce Back, Raising Hopes-and Concerns

A rally in corporate debt is enabling riskier companies to raise much-needed cash while fueling debate over whether investors have grown overly optimistic about the economy.

U.S. Home-Price Growth Accelerated, Then Housing Market's Momentum Slowed With Coronavirus

Home-price growth accelerated in February to its highest level in more than a year, but the housing market's momentum headed into the spring-selling season has been reversed in recent weeks by the coronavirus pandemic.

Companies Are Suspending Dividends at Fastest Pace in Years

Nearly 200 companies have cut, suspended or eliminated their dividend payments this year-the most since 2009.

Oil Prices Fall After Swinging Wildly

Dysfunction in the crude-oil market intensified, sending the most popularly traded U.S. oil contract to a fresh low before it recovered somewhat.

U.S. Stocks Tick Modestly Lower

Equities edged lower Tuesday as more states prepared to relax coronavirus-containment measures, though a resurgence of economically sensitive shares suggested growing optimism among investors about the path forward.

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top One Million as Some Lockdowns Ease

California joined growing ranks of U.S. states and countries around the world preparing to ease coronavirus-containment measures, with many planning gradual rollbacks to help reduce the potential for new waves of infections.

Pandemic Peril for Renewables Is Buying Opportunity for Heavyweights

The renewable-energy sector will experience some real but familiar pain from the compounding effect of the pandemic and the tax-credit deadline.