Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 08:16am BST
Global Stocks Rise Ahead of Fed Decisions

Stocks rose Wednesday, as investors awaited the conclusion of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting that is likely to keep the U.S. benchmark interest rate near zero and continue support for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
European Countries Move Closer to Reopening Continent

European governments are preparing to unlock the continent's economy by introducing rules and guidelines that amount to a sweeping reconfiguration of everyday life, from subway seating to classroom size. 

 
Coronavirus Clouds Outlook for Fed Conference in Jackson Hole This Year

The coronavirus crisis may upend a nearly four-decade-long run for the Kansas City Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top One Million as Some Lockdowns Ease

California joined growing ranks of U.S. states and countries around the world preparing to ease coronavirus-containment measures, with many planning gradual rollbacks to help reduce the potential for new waves of infections. 

 
Coronavirus Prompts Record Souring of Consumers' Outlook-and Hope Pain Will Be Short-Lived

The coronavirus pandemic prompted a record souring of consumers' views on the U.S. economy in April surveys, but people remain hopeful the gloom will be short term. 

 
Junk Bonds Bounce Back, Raising Hopes-and Concerns

A rally in corporate debt is enabling riskier companies to raise much-needed cash while fueling debate over whether investors have grown overly optimistic about the economy. 

 
U.S. Home-Price Growth Accelerated, Then Housing Market's Momentum Slowed With Coronavirus

Home-price growth accelerated in February to its highest level in more than a year, but the housing market's momentum headed into the spring-selling season has been reversed in recent weeks by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Companies Are Suspending Dividends at Fastest Pace in Years

Nearly 200 companies have cut, suspended or eliminated their dividend payments this year-the most since 2009. 

 
Oil Prices Fall After Swinging Wildly

Dysfunction in the crude-oil market intensified, sending the most popularly traded U.S. oil contract to a fresh low before it recovered somewhat. 

 
Sweden's Riksbank Holds Policy Steady, Keeps Door Open for Return to Negative Rates

Sweden's central bank on Tuesday kept its key interest rate unchanged at zero but left the door open for a cut back into negative territory amid the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:37aGlobal Stocks Rise Ahead of Fed Decisions
DJ
03:35aSouth Africa's rand firms as risk appetite grows
RE
03:34aKenya's GDP growth to plunge to 1.5% in 2020 due to coronavirus -World Bank
RE
03:33aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Article - Protecting press freedom during the Covid-19 pandemic
PU
03:33aKuroda says took 'rare' step by offering to pay banks for borrowing from BOJ
RE
03:31aLondon stocks gain as global economies reopen, StanChart jumps
RE
03:24aGazprom says 2019 net profit down to 1.2 trillion roubles
RE
03:24aWorried China bondholders call for protection as restructuring wave looms
RE
03:23aSpain March retail sales fall 14.1% on year
RE
03:23aVOLKSWAGEN : steps up development of Industrial Cloud
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford expects $5 billion loss in current quarter as coronavirus hits demand
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart eyes quick recovery as profit falls 12% on coronavirus cri..
4APPLE INC. : Google ad sales steady after coronavirus drop; Alphabet leads tech share rally
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : reports profitable quarter driven by revenue growth in core businesses &nda..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group