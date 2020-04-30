Log in
04/30/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Global Markets Rise After Fed Vows to Continue Stimulus

Stocks rose following a rally in U.S. markets on Federal Reserve assurances that it will continue with its stimulus programs and on promising news on a coronavirus treatment. 

 
Fed's Powell Says More Spending Will Be Needed From Congress

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy would need additional spending from Congress and the White House to ensure that a robust recovery could take hold following a broad and deep deterioration from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
China's Exporters Are Feeling Gloomy Even as Economy Restarts

China's factories are resuming production, but pandemic-triggered recessions around the world have manufacturers pessimistic about export demand, figures published Thursday show. 

 
French Economy Sees Record Output Fall

France's economy experienced its deepest contraction on record in the first three months of the year, as the country entered a lockdown designed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

 
German Jobless Claims Jump

German jobless claims rose by 373,000 in April, much more than expected, as the country's labor market struggled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Trump Administration Remains Hopeful on China Trade Pact as Doubts Grow

A senior U.S. trade official expressed confidence that Beijing will meet its obligations under the trade deal with Washington, despite fallout from the coronavirus and doubts by experts about China's ability to meet purchase targets. 

 
Oil Prices Climb After Inventories Rise Less Than Expected

Crude-oil prices climbed after data suggested the U.S. may not run out of space to store its glut of crude as quickly as previously feared. 

 
After Firing Its Bazooka, ECB Could Reload

Investors expect the European Central Bank to scale up its giant bond-buying program, possibly as soon as Thursday, as it seeks even more firepower to help support eurozone governments blunt the economic damage. 

 
U.S. Economy Shrank at 4.8% Pace in First Quarter

The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% pace in the first quarter as the coronavirus spread, the steepest contraction since the last recession. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Top 60,000 as New Data Show Economic Toll

Governments and companies took new measure of economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, and some predicted bigger losses in the months ahead even as restrictions on movement are rolled back.

