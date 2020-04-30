Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Stocks Drop but Hold On to Big April Gains

U.S. stocks finished their best month in decades on a downbeat note after fresh economic data further revealed the extent of the coronavirus pandemic's damage. 

 
What the ECB Did Thursday-and Why Investors Were Disappointed

Banks led a decline in European stocks after the European Central Bank wheeled out a complex basket of measures to help navigate the region's economy through a protracted recession. 

 
Federal Small-Business Aid: Too Little Bang, Too Few Bucks

With over 30 million jobs lost, the U.S. government's spending on maintaining small-business employment hasn't been efficient. 

 
3.8 Million More Sought Jobless Benefits as Surge Tests States' Systems

The pandemic has overwhelmed states whose systems for processing benefits are hamstrung by archaic technology, as hundreds of thousands of Americans are still waiting to receive payments. More than 3.8 million Americans filed for jobless benefits last week. 

 
Coronavirus Prompts Record Drop in Consumer Spending

Consumer spending, the U.S. economy's key driver, fell 7.5% in March, the steepest monthly decline in records tracing back to 1959. Household incomes fell 2%. 

 
Federal Reserve Expands Business Lending Program

The Main Street Lending Program, unveiled earlier this month, will now allow larger businesses to participate, and it will relax minimum-loan amounts to help more small businesses. 

 
Oil Rises on Hopes for Demand Recovery

Oil prices advanced in volatile trading, lifted by hopes for a rise in fuel consumption as lockdown measures to stop the coronavirus are rolled back. 

 
Tech Stocks Nearly Push Nasdaq Out of Red

As investors assess a market and economy jolted by the coronavirus pandemic, they are betting the technology stocks that drove much of the recent bull rally will lead the way to recovery. 

 
U.S. Deaths From Coronavirus Top 61,000 as Crisis Slams Economies

Stay-at-home orders in parts of the U.S. were set to expire Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic's deadliest month so far drew to a close and confirmed fatalities exceeded 61,000. 

 
Small Oil Drillers Are Turning Off Taps More Quickly Than Anticipated

From Texas and Wyoming to North Dakota, small U.S. oil companies are shutting off wells faster than expected, as prices fall below what it costs them to pump crude out of the ground.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35pEconomic Scars From Coronavirus Crisis Emerge as Countries Begin to Reopen -- 4th Update
DJ
05:23pGilead to work with partners to ramp up production of potential coronavirus treatment
RE
05:22pTSX falls 2.94% to 14,780.74
RE
05:17pBoeing set to raise $25 billion in massive debt sale - sources
RE
05:17pUtilities Down As Defensive Investors Rotate Into Treasury Market -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pCommunications Services Down, But Not By Much, Amid Hopes For Continued Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:12pFinancials Give Back Some Gains As Economic Rebound Hopes Fade -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:10pTech Down, But Not By Much, Amid Strong Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
3BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
5J SAINSBURY PLC : J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's warns of $623 million coronavirus hit to profit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group