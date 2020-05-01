Stocks Drop but Hold On to Big April Gains

U.S. stocks finished their best month in decades on a downbeat note after fresh economic data further revealed the extent of the coronavirus pandemic's damage.

BOC's Poloz Says QE Efforts Designed to Prevent Depression

Large-scale purchases of government bonds and other debt securities by Canada's central bank during the coronavirus pandemic are meant to keep an economic depression from unfolding, Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz said.

What the ECB Did Thursday-and Why Investors Were Disappointed

Banks led a decline in European stocks after the European Central Bank wheeled out a complex basket of measures to help navigate the region's economy through a protracted recession.

Federal Small-Business Aid: Too Little Bang, Too Few Bucks

With over 30 million jobs lost, the U.S. government's spending on maintaining small-business employment hasn't been efficient.

3.8 Million More Sought Jobless Benefits as Surge Tests States' Systems

The pandemic has overwhelmed states whose systems for processing benefits are hamstrung by archaic technology, as hundreds of thousands of Americans are still waiting to receive payments. More than 3.8 million Americans filed for jobless benefits last week.

Coronavirus Prompts Record Drop in Consumer Spending

Consumer spending, the U.S. economy's key driver, fell 7.5% in March, the steepest monthly decline in records tracing back to 1959. Household incomes fell 2%.

Federal Reserve Expands Business Lending Program

The Main Street Lending Program, unveiled earlier this month, will now allow larger businesses to participate, and it will relax minimum-loan amounts to help more small businesses.

Oil Rises on Hopes for Demand Recovery

Oil prices advanced in volatile trading, lifted by hopes for a rise in fuel consumption as lockdown measures to stop the coronavirus are rolled back.

Tech Stocks Nearly Push Nasdaq Out of Red

As investors assess a market and economy jolted by the coronavirus pandemic, they are betting the technology stocks that drove much of the recent bull rally will lead the way to recovery.

U.S. Deaths From Coronavirus Top 63,000 as Crisis Slams Economies

Stay-at-home orders in parts of the U.S. were set to expire Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic's deadliest month so far drew to a close and confirmed fatalities exceeded 63,000.