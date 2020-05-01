Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Global Stocks Fall as Pandemic's Damage Starts to Show in Gloomy Data

Stocks declined after U.S. markets slipped on spending and unemployment data that illustrated the reach of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
ECB Says Virus May Stifle Eurozone Growth Until 2022

The eurozone economy could shrink as much as 12% this year as a result of lockdowns to contain the coronavirus, and fail to regain its previous output level through the end of 2022, the ECB warned. 

 
These Businesses Won't Bounce Back From Coronavirus

The pattern of a previous crisis suggests that investors should avoid industries already suffering from underlying health conditions. 

 
What the ECB Did Thursday-and Why Investors Were Disappointed

Banks led a decline in European stocks after the European Central Bank wheeled out a complex basket of measures to help navigate the region's economy through a protracted recession. 

 
BOC's Poloz Says QE Efforts Designed to Prevent Depression

Large-scale purchases of government bonds and other debt securities by Canada's central bank during the coronavirus pandemic are meant to keep an economic depression from unfolding, Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz said. 

 
Federal Small-Business Aid: Too Little Bang, Too Few Bucks

With over 30 million jobs lost, the U.S. government's spending on maintaining small-business employment hasn't been efficient. 

 
3.8 Million More Sought Jobless Benefits as Surge Tests States' Systems

The pandemic has overwhelmed states whose systems for processing benefits are hamstrung by archaic technology, as hundreds of thousands of Americans are still waiting to receive payments. More than 3.8 million Americans filed for jobless benefits last week. 

 
Coronavirus Prompts Record Drop in Consumer Spending

Consumer spending, the U.S. economy's key driver, fell 7.5% in March, the steepest monthly decline in records tracing back to 1959. Household incomes fell 2%. 

 
Federal Reserve Expands Business Lending Program

The Main Street Lending Program, unveiled earlier this month, will now allow larger businesses to participate, and it will relax minimum-loan amounts to help more small businesses. 

 
Oil Rises on Hopes for Demand Recovery

Oil prices advanced in volatile trading, lifted by hopes for a rise in fuel consumption as lockdown measures to stop the coronavirus are rolled back.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54aSMS : COVID-19 Case Confirmed in SMS Group
PU
05:54aCOVID-19 : Civil registration as an ‘essential service'
PU
05:54aDatabase of section 19A approvals to import and supply medicines to address medicine shortages
PU
05:50aUK risks destroying aviation industry with no support - Heathrow boss
RE
05:44aChinese yuan falls on US tariff threat; Australian dollar sinks
RE
05:42aSpanish GDP, pummelled by coronavirus pandemic, to contract 9.2% in 2020
RE
05:41aECB here to close spreads after all, Lane says as economy shrinks
RE
05:40aChinese yuan falls on U.S. tariff threat; Australian dollar sinks
RE
05:32aGlobal stocks fall further after Trump's China tariff threat
RE
05:30aPoor stay poor, rich get richer? Virus aid weighs on EU market competition
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fate in balance as result of rescue vote awaited
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : Drops 2020 Profit Target; Expects Net Profit Fall in 1Q
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS : Market Update
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Switzerland's Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group