05/01/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Global Stocks Sink After Tech Giants Report Earnings

Shares slumped after Apple and Amazon reported earnings that highlighted the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the world's biggest companies. 

 
Stocks Return to Their Winning Ways in Week of Extremes

Here is a look at the week's winners and losers. 

 
Investors Bet Oil Crash Will Weaken Middle East Currency Pegs

Managed foreign-exchange rates in the Persian Gulf have survived financial crises, oil-price crashes and military conflicts. But crude's recent drop to historic lows is tempting investors to bet against currency pegs once again. 

 
Betting on Health Care May Be Hazardous To Your Wealth

Seeking shelter in the health-care sector during a medical crisis seems like a no-brainer, but much of the industry is vulnerable to fallout from the coronavirus crisis. 

 
Coronavirus Slows But Won't Halt Shipping's Focus on Global Trade

For seagoing companies, the pandemic is a detour from entrenched strategies, not a change of course. 

 
ECB Says Virus May Stifle Eurozone Growth Until 2022

The eurozone economy could shrink as much as 12% this year as a result of lockdowns to contain the coronavirus, and fail to regain its previous output level through the end of 2022, the ECB warned. 

 
These Businesses Won't Bounce Back From Coronavirus

The pattern of a previous crisis suggests that investors should avoid industries already suffering from underlying health conditions. 

 
What the ECB Did Thursday-and Why Investors Were Disappointed

Banks led a decline in European stocks after the European Central Bank wheeled out a complex basket of measures to help navigate the region's economy through a protracted recession. 

 
BOC's Poloz Says QE Efforts Designed to Prevent Depression

Large-scale purchases of government bonds and other debt securities by Canada's central bank during the coronavirus pandemic are meant to keep an economic depression from unfolding, Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz said.

