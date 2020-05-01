Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Fed's Bullard Warns Shutdown Could Lead to Lasting Economic Damage

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard warned that an extended shutdown of the U.S. economy to address the coronavirus crisis was ultimately unworkable-and could lead to lasting, deep damage. 

 
U.S. Stocks Fall After Tech Giants Report Earnings

Shares slumped after Apple and Amazon reported earnings that highlighted the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the world's biggest companies. 

 
Coronavirus Prompts Biggest U.S. Manufacturing Pullback Since Last Recession

The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index fell to 41.5% from 49.1% in March. That was the lowest level since April 2009. 

 
As Europe's Economy Founders, ECB Signals Readiness to Act

The European Central Bank intends to counter any surge in borrowing costs of eurozone governments, a senior bank official said, driving home the message that the ECB will support members such as Spain and Italy. 

 
Tiff Macklem Is Named as New Bank of Canada Governor

Canada's finance minister has chosen Tiff Macklem, a former No. 2 official at the Bank of Canada, to be the central bank's new governor, a surprise choice during the biggest global economic downturn since the Great Depression. 

 
ECB to Use Bond-Buying Program to Keep Borrowing Costs of Weaker Eurozone Governments in Check

ECB chief economist Philip Lane said Friday the bank would use its new EUR750 billion ($817 billion) bond-buying program to counter a rise in borrowing costs of weak eurozone governments, adding that it could expand the program further if needed. 

 
Asia Keeps Up Oil Imports, and the Savings Add Up

Low oil prices are likely to help Asia's largest economies restart as they begin to emerge from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, although the lower cost isn't a panacea. 

 
Rising Natural Gas Prices Are a Hot Bet

Investors, who just weeks ago shunned the fuel and the companies that sell it, are unwinding wagers that prices will fall, bidding up producers' beaten-down shares and even buying their new bonds. 

 
U.S. States Roll Back Restrictions as Lockdowns Ease Across Asia

As some U.S. states began to reopen, parts of Asia where the coronavirus pandemic has waned moved closer to normalcy as they entered a holiday weekend, though governments warned people to stay vigilant because of the risk of a resurgence. 

 
Stocks Return to Their Winning Ways in Week of Extremes

Here is a look at the week's winners and losers.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33pCoronavirus Prompts Biggest U.S. Manufacturing Pullback Since Last Recession -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:32pSPECIAL REPORT : How a corporate PR machine is trying to kill a Wall Street tax
RE
01:31pEXCLUSIVE : Air Canada's Transat buyout fuels investor coronavirus jitters - sources
RE
01:19pMakers of Household Products Fare Well -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:14p1 MAY 2020 : Trade Statistics - March 2020
PU
12:59pWall Street selloff resumes after Trump's China tariff threat
RE
12:50pUK watchdog goes to court to clarify coronavirus business insurance
RE
12:42pExxon, Chevron slam brakes on shale as oil demand tumbles
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Launches $25 Billion Bond Deal -- WSJ
5INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group