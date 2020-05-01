Fed's Bullard Warns Shutdown Could Lead to Lasting Economic Damage

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard warned that an extended shutdown of the U.S. economy to address the coronavirus crisis was ultimately unworkable-and could lead to lasting, deep damage.

U.S. Stocks Fall After Tech Giants Report Earnings

Shares slumped after Apple and Amazon reported earnings that highlighted the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the world's biggest companies.

Coronavirus Prompts Biggest U.S. Manufacturing Pullback Since Last Recession

The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index fell to 41.5% from 49.1% in March. That was the lowest level since April 2009.

As Europe's Economy Founders, ECB Signals Readiness to Act

The European Central Bank intends to counter any surge in borrowing costs of eurozone governments, a senior bank official said, driving home the message that the ECB will support members such as Spain and Italy.

Tiff Macklem Is Named as New Bank of Canada Governor

Canada's finance minister has chosen Tiff Macklem, a former No. 2 official at the Bank of Canada, to be the central bank's new governor, a surprise choice during the biggest global economic downturn since the Great Depression.

ECB to Use Bond-Buying Program to Keep Borrowing Costs of Weaker Eurozone Governments in Check

ECB chief economist Philip Lane said Friday the bank would use its new EUR750 billion ($817 billion) bond-buying program to counter a rise in borrowing costs of weak eurozone governments, adding that it could expand the program further if needed.

Asia Keeps Up Oil Imports, and the Savings Add Up

Low oil prices are likely to help Asia's largest economies restart as they begin to emerge from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, although the lower cost isn't a panacea.

Rising Natural Gas Prices Are a Hot Bet

Investors, who just weeks ago shunned the fuel and the companies that sell it, are unwinding wagers that prices will fall, bidding up producers' beaten-down shares and even buying their new bonds.

U.S. States Roll Back Restrictions as Lockdowns Ease Across Asia

As some U.S. states began to reopen, parts of Asia where the coronavirus pandemic has waned moved closer to normalcy as they entered a holiday weekend, though governments warned people to stay vigilant because of the risk of a resurgence.

Stocks Return to Their Winning Ways in Week of Extremes

