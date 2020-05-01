Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/01/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Fed's Bullard Warns Shutdown Could Lead to Lasting Economic Damage

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard warned that an extended shutdown of the U.S. economy to address the coronavirus crisis was ultimately unworkable-and could lead to lasting, deep damage. 

 
Tech Giants Pull Stocks Lower as Dow Falls More Than 600 Points

Shares slumped after Apple and Amazon reported earnings that highlighted the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the world's biggest companies. 

 
FDA Authorizes Emergency Use of Remdesivir for Covid-19 Patients

The Food and Drug Administration's move came after researchers reported that the Gilead drug shortened the recovery times in people who have fallen ill from the new coronavirus. 

 
Powell Calendar Shows Meetings During a Critical Interval

The Fed chairman spoke regularly with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. lawmakers and foreign central bankers in mid-March, seeking to prevent the pandemic from unleashing a financial crisis. 

 
As Europe's Economy Founders, ECB Signals Readiness to Act

The European Central Bank intends to counter any surge in borrowing costs of eurozone governments, a senior bank official said, driving home the message that the ECB will support members such as Spain and Italy. 

 
Tiff Macklem Is Named as New Bank of Canada Governor

Tiff Macklem will become the Bank of Canada's next governor, a surprise choice that will see the central bank's former No. 2 official lead the institution during the biggest global economic downturn since the Great Depression. 

 
ECB to Use Bond-Buying Program to Keep Borrowing Costs of Weaker Eurozone Governments in Check

ECB chief economist Philip Lane said Friday the bank would use its new EUR750 billion ($817 billion) bond-buying program to counter a rise in borrowing costs of weak eurozone governments, adding that it could expand the program further if needed. 

 
For Manufacturers, an Unprecedented Hit

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index fell in April to its lowest level since factories were getting hammered by financial crisis aftershocks. Conditions for many U.S. manufacturers may get worse before they get better. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 53 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 53 in the last week to 325, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Asia Keeps Up Oil Imports, and the Savings Add Up

Low oil prices are likely to help Asia's largest economies restart as they begin to emerge from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, although the lower cost isn't a panacea.

