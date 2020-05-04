Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/04/2020 | 05:15am EDT
Global Stocks Fall on Renewed U.S.-China Tensions

International shares had a weak start to the week and oil prices declined as tensions between the U.S. and China escalated over possible blame for the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Pompeo Says There is Evidence Virus Came From Wuhan Lab

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he has seen "enormous evidence" that the novel coronavirus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, adding fuel to a point of tension between the U.S. and China. 

 
Global Economic Week Ahead

April's U.S. employment report on Friday is expected to provide a stark picture of the economic impact of the coronavirus. 

 
ECB Survey Sees Slow Recovery, Low Inflation

The coronavirus pandemic will likely lead to a period of benign inflation in the eurozone, according to a survey of ECB forecasters, rejecting suggestions that supply-chain bottlenecks and aggressive money-printing could push up consumer prices. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Curbs Ease, as Cases Rise at Lower Rate

Governors around the U.S. are grappling with the push-and-pull between easing pandemic restrictions and extending them, as reported coronavirus cases continue to climb but at a lower rate and tensions over lockdowns rise with warmer temperatures. 

 
Chinese Oil Majors' Shares Fall Amid Renewed U.S.-China Tensions

Shares of China's three state-owned oil giants sank as oil prices slid following fresh tensions between China and the U.S. over the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Oil's Crash Prompts Record Push to Store Fuel at Sea

The cost to ship gasoline, diesel and jet fuel around the world has soared to record highs, as traders look to dodge the commodity price crash by stashing refined oil at sea. 

 
Fed Won't Use Stimulus Aid to Push Libor Replacement

The Federal Reserve has scrapped plans to use a $600 billion aid program for small and midsize businesses to promote the use of its preferred replacement for the troubled London interbank offered rate. 

 
Jobs Report Likely to Show Record Unemployment Rate

April's report, to be released Friday, is expected to indicate that the pandemic inflicted the largest one-month blow to the U.S. labor market on record. 

 
South Korea's Inflation Slows to Six-Month Low in April

South Korea's consumer inflation slowed to a six-month low in April, as the coronavirus pandemic suppressed consumer spending and weighed on price growth.

