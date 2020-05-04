Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Stocks Fall on Renewed U.S.-China Tensions

U.S. shares declined, following a selloff in overseas markets, as U.S.-China tensions escalated over blame for the possible origin of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Stimulus Spending Emerges as Friction Point in Congress

After acting swiftly to approve $3.5 trillion, lawmakers disagree on how more is needed. 

 
Oil Prices Drop as U.S.-China Tensions Flare

Oil prices fell after tensions flared between the U.S. and China, and a Hong Kong fund designed to track the crude market said chaotic trading conditions had forced it to revamp its holdings. 

 
Global Factory Output Plunges, With Slow Rebound Projected

Manufacturing output plummeted across Asia and Europe during April, as efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus dealt a blow to the global economy that has few precedents in its breadth and abruptness. 

 
Auto Sales Are Accelerating, Auto Stocks Might Not

April was the worst month for U.S. auto sales since at least the mid-1970s. Investors with an eye for history might paradoxically see that as a rare signal to buy auto stocks. 

 
ECB Survey Sees Slow Recovery, Low Inflation

The coronavirus pandemic will likely lead to a period of benign inflation in the eurozone, according to a survey of ECB forecasters, rejecting suggestions that supply-chain bottlenecks and aggressive money-printing could push up consumer prices. 

 
Hong Kong 1Q Advance GDP Data Show Largest Contraction on Record

Hong Kong's economy suffered its largest decline on record in the first quarter according to preliminary data, as the coronavirus dealt a blow to a city already crippled by months of political unrest and trade tensions. 

 
Chinese Oil Majors' Shares Fall Amid Renewed U.S.-China Tensions

Shares of China's three state-owned oil giants sank as oil prices slid following fresh tensions between China and the U.S. over the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Jobs Report Likely to Show Record Unemployment Rate

April's report, to be released Friday, is expected to indicate that the pandemic inflicted the largest one-month blow to the U.S. labor market on record.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:37aCoronavirus slows global tax talks, but year-end target in focus - OECD
RE
11:32aBritain says 6.3 million workers furloughed as of Sunday
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:13aUK welfare claims jump to six times pre-virus levels
RE
11:09aINEOS builds two hand sanitiser plants in United States
RE
11:09aCommunication containing instructions for UK intermediaries pursuant to the Withdrawal Agreement
PU
11:09aFinancial Stability Report No. 1 - 2020
PU
11:09aBANCA D'ITALIA : Notice concerning the 2020 contribution to the Single Resolution Fund - Start of the process of collecting contributions
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : France's Total looks to expand in Australia selling power
4GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Japan's Abe asks experts to come up with road map to restart economy
5TELEFONICA S.A. : Telefonica shares rise on O2-Virgin Media merger talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group