Stocks Fall on Renewed U.S.-China Tensions

U.S. shares declined, following a selloff in overseas markets, as U.S.-China tensions escalated over blame for the possible origin of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stimulus Spending Emerges as Friction Point in Congress

After acting swiftly to approve $3.5 trillion, lawmakers disagree on how more is needed.

Oil Prices Drop as U.S.-China Tensions Flare

Oil prices fell after tensions flared between the U.S. and China, and a Hong Kong fund designed to track the crude market said chaotic trading conditions had forced it to revamp its holdings.

Global Factory Output Plunges, With Slow Rebound Projected

Manufacturing output plummeted across Asia and Europe during April, as efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus dealt a blow to the global economy that has few precedents in its breadth and abruptness.

Auto Sales Are Accelerating, Auto Stocks Might Not

April was the worst month for U.S. auto sales since at least the mid-1970s. Investors with an eye for history might paradoxically see that as a rare signal to buy auto stocks.

ECB Survey Sees Slow Recovery, Low Inflation

The coronavirus pandemic will likely lead to a period of benign inflation in the eurozone, according to a survey of ECB forecasters, rejecting suggestions that supply-chain bottlenecks and aggressive money-printing could push up consumer prices.

Hong Kong 1Q Advance GDP Data Show Largest Contraction on Record

Hong Kong's economy suffered its largest decline on record in the first quarter according to preliminary data, as the coronavirus dealt a blow to a city already crippled by months of political unrest and trade tensions.

Chinese Oil Majors' Shares Fall Amid Renewed U.S.-China Tensions

Shares of China's three state-owned oil giants sank as oil prices slid following fresh tensions between China and the U.S. over the coronavirus pandemic.

Jobs Report Likely to Show Record Unemployment Rate

April's report, to be released Friday, is expected to indicate that the pandemic inflicted the largest one-month blow to the U.S. labor market on record.