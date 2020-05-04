Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Stocks Rise Slightly Despite U.S.-China Tensions, Buffett Move

The Dow and S&P recovered losses and finished higher, following a rally in oil prices, as U.S.-China tensions escalated and investors reacted to Warren Buffett selling airline holdings. 

 
Presidential Tweets Drive Volatility in Interest-Rate Options

Interest-rate options markets are 60% more sensitive to tweets from President Trump than back in September, according to JPMorgan Chase analysts who launched a proprietary index tracking what drives volatility in the options contracts. 

 
U.S. Expects to Borrow $2.99 Trillion in 2nd Quarter as Stimulus Spending Soars

The U.S. government is set to borrow a record $2.99 trillion in the second quarter, more than five times as much as it borrowed at the height of the 2008 financial crisis, as spending soars to combat the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Factory Orders Plunged in March

U.S. factory orders posted a record drop in March as efforts to contain the new coronavirus disrupted supply chains and quashed demand, the Commerce Department said. 

 
Stimulus Spending Emerges as Friction Point in Congress

After acting swiftly to approve $3.5 trillion, lawmakers disagree on how more is needed. 

 
Aviation Industry Races for Cash With Record Bond Sales

Strong investor demand greets multibillion-dollar bond sales from airlines and aircraft makers. 

 
Puerto Rico Wants Debt Payments Scaled Back Further

Puerto Rico's government called for deeper cuts in debt repayment in light of the coronavirus pandemic's severe economic impact, saying a $35 billion restructuring proposal from financial-oversight officials "is simply not feasible." 

 
Oil Prices End Higher After Another Volatile Session

Oil prices erased a steep drop to close higher Monday, extending a recent stretch of volatile trading with investors retreating from near-dated futures contracts. 

 
Auto Sales Are Accelerating, Auto Stocks Might Not

April was the worst month for U.S. auto sales since at least the mid-1970s. Investors with an eye for history might paradoxically see that as a rare signal to buy auto stocks. 

 
ECB Survey Sees Slow Recovery, Low Inflation

The coronavirus pandemic will likely lead to a period of benign inflation in the eurozone, according to a survey of ECB forecasters, rejecting suggestions that supply-chain bottlenecks and aggressive money-printing could push up consumer prices.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44pU.S. coronavirus tariff exemptions sought for robots, drones, elevators
RE
05:26pUtilities Shares Move Higher -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pCommunications Services Shares Rise Amid Deal News -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:24pL Brands, Sycamore agree to call off Victoria's Secret deal
RE
05:23pTechnology Shares Continue to Move Higher -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:21pFinancial Shares Slip; U.S. Set to Borrow Nearly $3 Trillion -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:19pAMERICAN COALITION FOR ETHANOL : ACE stands ready to assist fuel retailers as USDA rolls out HBIIP details to expand availability and use of higher ethanol blends
PU
05:19pConsumer Shares Climb Even as One Retailer Declares Bankruptcy -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:17pHealth Care Shares Flat as FDA Tightens Rules for Antibody Tests -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Armed with Roche antibody test, Germany faces immunity passport dilemma
4PEUGEOT : European stocks kick off May on dour note, ThyssenKrupp leads losses
5GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Investigational Antiviral Remdesivir Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group