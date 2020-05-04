Stocks Rise Slightly Despite U.S.-China Tensions, Buffett Move

The Dow and S&P recovered losses and finished higher, following a rally in oil prices, as U.S.-China tensions escalated and investors reacted to Warren Buffett selling airline holdings.

Presidential Tweets Drive Volatility in Interest-Rate Options

Interest-rate options markets are 60% more sensitive to tweets from President Trump than back in September, according to JPMorgan Chase analysts who launched a proprietary index tracking what drives volatility in the options contracts.

U.S. Expects to Borrow $2.99 Trillion in 2nd Quarter as Stimulus Spending Soars

The U.S. government is set to borrow a record $2.99 trillion in the second quarter, more than five times as much as it borrowed at the height of the 2008 financial crisis, as spending soars to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Factory Orders Plunged in March

U.S. factory orders posted a record drop in March as efforts to contain the new coronavirus disrupted supply chains and quashed demand, the Commerce Department said.

Stimulus Spending Emerges as Friction Point in Congress

After acting swiftly to approve $3.5 trillion, lawmakers disagree on how more is needed.

Aviation Industry Races for Cash With Record Bond Sales

Strong investor demand greets multibillion-dollar bond sales from airlines and aircraft makers.

Puerto Rico Wants Debt Payments Scaled Back Further

Puerto Rico's government called for deeper cuts in debt repayment in light of the coronavirus pandemic's severe economic impact, saying a $35 billion restructuring proposal from financial-oversight officials "is simply not feasible."

Oil Prices End Higher After Another Volatile Session

Oil prices erased a steep drop to close higher Monday, extending a recent stretch of volatile trading with investors retreating from near-dated futures contracts.

Auto Sales Are Accelerating, Auto Stocks Might Not

April was the worst month for U.S. auto sales since at least the mid-1970s. Investors with an eye for history might paradoxically see that as a rare signal to buy auto stocks.

ECB Survey Sees Slow Recovery, Low Inflation

The coronavirus pandemic will likely lead to a period of benign inflation in the eurozone, according to a survey of ECB forecasters, rejecting suggestions that supply-chain bottlenecks and aggressive money-printing could push up consumer prices.