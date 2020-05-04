Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
U.S. Expects to Borrow $4.5 Trillion in Fiscal Year as Stimulus Spending Soars

The U.S. government expects to borrow a record $4.5 trillion this fiscal year as it steps up spending to battle the coronavirus pandemic and what is likely to be the deepest economic downturn since the Great Depression. 

 
New York Fed Paper Finds Pandemic a Century Ago Fueled Nazi Rise

Nazis rose to power in Germany in part because of dislocations caused by a mass-death pandemic, a Fed research paper says. Those events are back in the world's consciousness amid the current coronavirus crisis. 

 
Presidential Tweets Drive Volatility in Interest-Rate Options

Interest-rate options markets are 60% more sensitive to tweets from President Trump than back in September, according to JPMorgan Chase analysts who launched a proprietary index tracking what drives volatility in the options contracts. 

 
Stocks Rise Slightly Despite U.S.-China Tensions, Buffett Move

The Dow and S&P recovered losses and finished higher, following a rally in oil prices, as U.S.-China tensions escalated and investors reacted to Warren Buffett selling airline holdings. 

 
U.S. Factory Orders Plunged in March

U.S. factory orders posted a record drop in March as efforts to contain the new coronavirus disrupted supply chains and quashed demand, the Commerce Department said. 

 
Aviation Industry Races for Cash With Record Bond Sales

Strong investor demand greets multibillion-dollar bond sales from airlines and aircraft makers. 

 
Stimulus Spending Emerges as Friction Point in Congress

After acting swiftly to approve $3.5 trillion, lawmakers disagree on how more is needed. 

 
Puerto Rico Wants Debt Payments Scaled Back Further

Puerto Rico's government called for deeper cuts in debt repayment in light of the coronavirus pandemic's severe economic impact, saying a $35 billion restructuring proposal from financial-oversight officials "is simply not feasible." 

 
Oil Prices End Higher After Another Volatile Session

Oil prices erased a steep drop to close higher Monday, extending a recent stretch of volatile trading with investors retreating from near-dated futures contracts. 

 
Auto Sales Are Accelerating, Auto Stocks Might Not

April was the worst month for U.S. auto sales since at least the mid-1970s. Investors with an eye for history might paradoxically see that as a rare signal to buy auto stocks.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14pPETRONAS PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD : Announces Two Deepwater Oil Discoveries In The Salina Basin, Offshore Mexico
PU
10:06pPhilippines' Ayala Corp, Metro Pacific shares jump on Duterte apology
RE
10:04pCENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND : Statement on Extension of Payment Breaks
PU
09:58pOil prices rise on demand prospects as lockdowns start to ease
RE
09:56pCommodity currencies creep back, but Sino-U.S. tensions temper mood
RE
09:56pWeWork co-founder Neumann sues SoftBank over failed tender offer
RE
09:55pU.S. SEC eases crowdfunding rules for firms due to coronavirus disruption
RE
09:54pNATIONAL RESERVE BANK OF TONGA : Monetary Policy Decision - April 2020
PU
09:51pPhilippines inflation eases to five-month low in April
RE
09:49pAustralia lost almost a million jobs since mid-March - ABS
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : buys Moovit transit app for $900 million to help develop robotaxis
3WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: AmerisourceBergen eyes Walgreens' drug distribution business - sou..
4INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : fights against coronavirus crisis, which is leading to a si..
5AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP. : AirBoss Announces Organizational Change

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group