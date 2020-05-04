Log in
05/04/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
U.S. Expects to Borrow $4.5 Trillion in Fiscal Year as Stimulus Spending Soars

The U.S. government expects to borrow a record $4.5 trillion this fiscal year as it steps up spending to battle the coronavirus pandemic and what is likely to be the deepest economic downturn since the Great Depression. 

 
Senior Trump Aides Ease Up on China Pressure

Senior Trump administration officials signaled they won't seek to punish China economically if Beijing abides by trade commitments made earlier this year, despite U.S. allegations that China mishandled the new coronavirus. 

 
Presidential Tweets Drive Volatility in Interest-Rate Options

Interest-rate options markets are 60% more sensitive to tweets from President Trump than back in September, according to JPMorgan Chase analysts who launched a proprietary index tracking what drives volatility in the options contracts. 

 
New York Fed Paper Finds Pandemic a Century Ago Fueled Nazi Rise

Nazis rose to power in Germany in part because of dislocations caused by a mass-death pandemic, a Fed research paper says. Those events are back in the world's consciousness amid the current coronavirus crisis. 

 
Stocks Rise Slightly Despite U.S.-China Tensions, Buffett Move

The Dow and S&P recovered losses and finished higher, following a rally in oil prices, as U.S.-China tensions escalated and investors reacted to Warren Buffett selling airline holdings. 

 
U.S. Factory Orders Plunged in March

U.S. factory orders posted a record drop in March as efforts to contain the new coronavirus disrupted supply chains and quashed demand, the Commerce Department said. 

 
Aviation Industry Races for Cash With Record Bond Sales

Strong investor demand greets multibillion-dollar bond sales from airlines and aircraft makers. 

 
Stimulus Spending Emerges as Friction Point in Congress

After acting swiftly to approve $3.5 trillion, lawmakers disagree on how more is needed. 

 
Puerto Rico Wants Debt Payments Scaled Back Further

Puerto Rico's government called for deeper cuts in debt repayment in light of the coronavirus pandemic's severe economic impact, saying a $35 billion restructuring proposal from financial-oversight officials "is simply not feasible." 

 
Oil Prices End Higher After Another Volatile Session

Oil prices erased a steep drop to close higher Monday, extending a recent stretch of volatile trading with investors retreating from near-dated futures contracts.

