Global Stocks Edge Higher as Some U.S. States Ease Lockdowns

Dow futures advanced, buoyed by optimism about the easing of restrictions on economic activity in parts of the U.S. and Europe.

Oil Prices Shoot Higher as Demand Slowly Returns

Oil prices extended their rally as economies hard hit by the coronavirus slowly reopen for business.

German Court Backs ECB's Bond-Buying Program

Germany's Federal Constitutional Court gave the green light to a giant bond-buying program launched five years ago by the European Central Bank.

Saudi Arabia, Hit With Oil Collapse and Pandemic, Tosses Lifelines

The kingdom's unprecedented stimulus measures to cushion the blow of collapsed oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic will force it to cut spending on its transformation away from oil.

Why Home Prices Are Rising During the Pandemic

The economy is shrinking, businesses are closing and jobs are disappearing. But in the housing market, prices keep chugging higher.

Post-Flash Crash Fixes Bolstered Markets During Coronavirus Selloff

A decade ago, the flash crash rocked markets. What followed was a broad effort to fix the electronic systems that underpin the U.S. stock market-moves that appear to have paid off in the recent coronavirus-induced nosedive.

Australia's RBA Keeps Rates on Hold

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its official cash rate unchanged at 0.25% and reaffirmed its commitment to maintain the 3-year government bond yield at 0.25%.

Bank Negara Malaysia Cuts Policy Rate Further to Cushion Covid-19 Impact

Malaysia's central bank brought its benchmark interest rate to the lowest since 2010 with its third cut of the year as it bids to boost an economy grappling with the impact from Covid-19.

Senior Trump Aides Ease Up on China Pressure

Senior Trump administration officials signaled they won't seek to punish China economically if Beijing abides by trade commitments made earlier this year, despite U.S. allegations that China mishandled the new coronavirus.