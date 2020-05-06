Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/06/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Global Stocks Mixed as Investors Weigh Economic Reopening

World markets were mixed as investors gauged the possible effects of easing lockdowns to combat the new coronavirus. 

 
Fed Officials Cautiously Eye Return to Growth in Year's Second Half

Vice Chairman Richard Clarida and two regional Fed leaders made similar predictions for an economic recovery. 

 
U.S.-U.K. Trade Talks Open on a Friendly Note

The U.S. and United Kingdom formally launched negotiations toward a trade agreement on Tuesday, an effort to draw the two economies together as the U.K. exits the European Union and the pandemic threatens the world economy. 

 
U.S. Pushes EU to Back China Inquiry

The Trump administration wants the European Union to support an international inquiry into China's handling of the pandemic, as Brussels seeks to avoid taking sides. 

 
U.S. Deaths Top 71,000, as Impact on Nursing Homes Mounts

As the confirmed U.S. death toll from the new coronavirus grew to more than 71,000, new data showed the pandemic's devastating impact on nursing homes. 

 
Australian Economic Pain From Covid-19 Sparks Call for Fresh Data

The slump in Australia's economic growth due to Covid-19 has stunned forecasters, sparking calls for fresh data to better gauge the plunge in output amid a highly uncertain outlook. 

 
ECB Faces Renewed Legal Pressure Over Bond Purchases

Germany's highest court conditionally approved a bond-buying program launched five years ago by the ECB but demanded more information about its economic justification, in a move that could set limits on the bank's firepower. 

 
Services Businesses See Biggest Drop in Activity Since Last Recession

Activity across the U.S. service sector saw its steepest drop in April since the last recession as the coronavirus pandemic gained momentum, surveys of purchasing managers showed. 

 
U.S. March Trade Deficit Widened as Coronavirus Disruptions Spread

The U.S. trade deficit widened in March as the economic shock related to the coronavirus pandemic held down both imports and exports. 

 
Tax Deductions Tied to Forgiven Small Business Loans Draw Support

Bipartisan momentum is building in Congress to let small businesses get tax-free loan forgiveness while also deducting their expenses, a move that would provide clarity and unusually generous tax benefits.

