Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
U.S. Nonfarm Private Sector Lost 20.2 Million Jobs in April

The nonfarm private sector in the U.S. lost about 20.2 million jobs from March to mid-April as much of the country's economy ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Oil's 'Relief Rally' Stalls After Prices Double

The rally raises hopes-but not confidence-that the mounting fuel glut won't overwhelm the world's capacity to store oil. 

 
Stocks Pare Gains as Investors Look to Earnings, Economic Data

U.S. stocks swung between small gains and losses as investors continue to try to untangle key pieces of economic data and corporate earnings. 

 
With Federal Aid Uncertain, Illinois, New York's MTA Test Muni Market

Two of the country's largest municipal borrowers asked investors to buy bonds this week, a key test of the $3.8 trillion market where state and local governments turn to fund themselves. 

 
Treasury to Increase Auction Sizes of Longer-Dated Securities

The Treasury Department said Wednesday it plans to ramp up auction sizes of longer-dated securities and will issue a new 20-year bond at an initial offering of $20 billion, much larger than Wall Street analysts were expecting. 

 
Coronavirus Projected to Send Eurozone Into Steep Recession

The eurozone economy will suffer a sharp recession this year and only partially recover next year, according to forecasts, with the global health emergency likely to send debt levels soaring and deepen divisions in the currency bloc. 

 
Democrats Revisit Stimulus Bill's Tax Breaks for Businesses

March law broadened deductions for companies that lost money; some lawmakers say it was too generous. 

 
Chinese Bank Tries to Calm Storm Over Investors' Oil Losses

A top Chinese bank is trying to reach a deal with investors caught out by negative oil prices, after plans to hold individuals accountable for losses greater than their original investments drew scrutiny from regulators and sparked a social-media outcry. 

 
Investors Shun European Junk Bonds While Risky U.S. Debt Rebounds

The coronavirus crisis has exposed a trans-Atlantic rift in the junk-bond market: Riskier U.S. companies have access, European ones don't. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Surpass 1.2 Million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. passed 1.2 million, as the Trump administration shifts its focus in the pandemic fight and various states and countries move ahead with reopening plans.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:52pWorld shares mixed amid hopes for business pickup; oil slides
RE
01:49pFed lending program not for insolvent oil drillers, Kaplan says
RE
01:41pWorld shares mixed amid hopes for business pickup; oil slides
RE
01:39pNRF CHIEF ECONOMIST : Recovery likely to come in 'fits and starts'
PU
01:30pS&P 500, Nasdaq up as tech stocks rise; lockdown easing hopes persist
RE
01:29pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Raymond Charles Eyre and Montrose Developments (Private) Limited v. Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka (ICSID Case No. ARB/16/25)
PU
01:27pFed's Barkin Says Eventually U.S. Must Address Massive Deficits -- Update
DJ
01:23pOccidental Petroleum to continue Anadarko's investment in Algeria
RE
01:19pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : President of Uzbekistan talks with the President of Turkmenistan over the phone
PU
01:17pAbercrombie, Gap prepare to reopen stores as lockdowns ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
4HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : RESULTS Q1 2020
5DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : German conservatives against taking Lufthansa stake - repor..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group