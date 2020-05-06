U.S. Nonfarm Private Sector Lost 20.2 Million Jobs in April

The nonfarm private sector in the U.S. lost about 20.2 million jobs from March to mid-April as much of the country's economy ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil's 'Relief Rally' Stalls After Prices Double

The rally raises hopes-but not confidence-that the mounting fuel glut won't overwhelm the world's capacity to store oil.

Stocks Pare Gains as Investors Look to Earnings, Economic Data

U.S. stocks swung between small gains and losses as investors continue to try to untangle key pieces of economic data and corporate earnings.

With Federal Aid Uncertain, Illinois, New York's MTA Test Muni Market

Two of the country's largest municipal borrowers asked investors to buy bonds this week, a key test of the $3.8 trillion market where state and local governments turn to fund themselves.

Treasury to Increase Auction Sizes of Longer-Dated Securities

The Treasury Department said Wednesday it plans to ramp up auction sizes of longer-dated securities and will issue a new 20-year bond at an initial offering of $20 billion, much larger than Wall Street analysts were expecting.

Coronavirus Projected to Send Eurozone Into Steep Recession

The eurozone economy will suffer a sharp recession this year and only partially recover next year, according to forecasts, with the global health emergency likely to send debt levels soaring and deepen divisions in the currency bloc.

Democrats Revisit Stimulus Bill's Tax Breaks for Businesses

March law broadened deductions for companies that lost money; some lawmakers say it was too generous.

Chinese Bank Tries to Calm Storm Over Investors' Oil Losses

A top Chinese bank is trying to reach a deal with investors caught out by negative oil prices, after plans to hold individuals accountable for losses greater than their original investments drew scrutiny from regulators and sparked a social-media outcry.

Investors Shun European Junk Bonds While Risky U.S. Debt Rebounds

The coronavirus crisis has exposed a trans-Atlantic rift in the junk-bond market: Riskier U.S. companies have access, European ones don't.

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Surpass 1.2 Million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. passed 1.2 million, as the Trump administration shifts its focus in the pandemic fight and various states and countries move ahead with reopening plans.