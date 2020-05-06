Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Fed's Barkin Says Eventually U.S. Must Address Massive Deficits

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond leader Thomas Barkin said heavy borrowing is justified for dealing with the current crisis but there must be a reckoning at some point. 

 
Exchanges Told to Give Brokers More Say in How Stock Data Are Distributed

The nation's stock exchanges were ordered to give stockbrokers and investors greater input into how real-time stock prices are distributed. 

 
Deficit Fears Put Senate Republicans and Trump on Coronavirus Collision Course

Senate Republicans are citing renewed budget-deficit fears as they pump the brakes on more coronavirus-aid spending, putting them at odds with President Trump's push for tax cuts and an infrastructure package on top of roughly $3 trillion of funds approved so far. 

 
Coronavirus Casts Deep Chill Over U.S.-China Relations

The pandemic has brought relations between the two to a modern-day nadir as they try to outmaneuver one another to shape the world order. 

 
China Challenges Pompeo to Show Proof Coronavirus Came From Wuhan Lab

China challenged Mike Pompeo to present evidence that would back his recent claim that the coronavirus came from a Chinese laboratory, in the first official government reaction to the U.S. secretary of state's statement. 

 
Pressure on Turkey's Economy Builds as Lira Nears Record Low

Turkey's central bank has run short of foreign-currency reserves and has turned to the U.S. for possible help, but analysts say Washington is unlikely to oblige. 

 
Dow Industrials Fall as Investors Look to Earnings, Economic Data

The blue-chip index edged lower in a choppy trading session as investors continued to try to untangle data and corporate earnings to determine what the economy might look like in the months ahead. 

 
Oil's 'Relief Rally' Stalls After Prices Double

The rally raises hopes-but not confidence-that the mounting fuel glut won't overwhelm the world's capacity to store oil. 

 
U.S. Nonfarm Private Sector Lost 20.2 Million Jobs in April

The nonfarm private sector in the U.S. lost about 20.2 million jobs from March to mid-April as much of the country's economy ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
With Federal Aid Uncertain, Illinois, New York's MTA Test Muni Market

Two of the country's largest municipal borrowers asked investors to buy bonds this week, a key test of the $3.8 trillion market where state and local governments turn to fund themselves.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:35pU.S. REACHES SETTLEMENT TO RECOVER OVER $49 MILLION INVOLVING MALAYSIA'S 1MDB : Doj
RE
09:34pOil gains as U.S. inventories grow less than feared while coronavirus slashes demand
RE
09:34pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : LGUs buy P1.58-billion worth of farmers' produce
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:54pYen hits seven-week high vs dollar as risk sentiment sours
RE
08:48pNew Zealand Government Flags Expanded State Housing Program -- Update
DJ
08:47pVirus lockdowns pummel global gas demand, force LNG output cuts
RE
08:24pMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Pause in Trading
PU
08:14pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China-ASEAN trade to blossom in hard times
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines plans 1,100 job cuts - APA
4CORN : Nutrien lowers 2020 forecast as corn demand, potash prices hit
5U.S. tells WTO 'no valid basis' for EU tariffs in Boeing-Airbus subsidy fight

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group