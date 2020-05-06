Log in
05/06/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
China Caixin Services PMI Improved Slightly in April

A private gauge of China's services-sector activity improved in April but remained in contraction territory, pointing to the difficulties of restarting the world's second-largest economy. 

 
Fed's Barkin Says Eventually U.S. Must Address Massive Deficits

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond leader Thomas Barkin said heavy borrowing is justified for dealing with the current crisis but there must be a reckoning at some point. 

 
Exchanges Told to Give Brokers More Say in How Stock Data Are Distributed

The nation's stock exchanges were ordered to give stockbrokers and investors greater input into how real-time stock prices are distributed. 

 
Deficit Fears Put Senate Republicans and Trump on Coronavirus Collision Course

Senate Republicans are citing renewed budget-deficit fears as they pump the brakes on more coronavirus-aid spending, putting them at odds with President Trump's push for tax cuts and an infrastructure package on top of roughly $3 trillion of funds approved so far. 

 
China Challenges Pompeo to Show Proof Coronavirus Came From Wuhan Lab

China challenged Mike Pompeo to present evidence that would back his recent claim that the coronavirus came from a Chinese laboratory, in the first official government reaction to the U.S. secretary of state's statement. 

 
Pressure on Turkey's Economy Builds as Lira Nears Record Low

Turkey's central bank has run short of foreign-currency reserves and has turned to the U.S. for possible help, but analysts say Washington is unlikely to oblige. 

 
Dow Industrials Fall as Investors Look to Earnings, Economic Data

The blue-chip index edged lower in a choppy trading session as investors continued to try to untangle data and corporate earnings to determine what the economy might look like in the months ahead. 

 
Oil's 'Relief Rally' Stalls After Prices Double

The rally raises hopes-but not confidence-that the mounting fuel glut won't overwhelm the world's capacity to store oil. 

 
U.S. Nonfarm Private Sector Lost 20.2 Million Jobs in April

The nonfarm private sector in the U.S. lost about 20.2 million jobs from March to mid-April as much of the country's economy ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
With Federal Aid Uncertain, Illinois, New York's MTA Test Muni Market

Two of the country's largest municipal borrowers asked investors to buy bonds this week, a key test of the $3.8 trillion market where state and local governments turn to fund themselves.

