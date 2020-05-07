Global Markets Hold Steady

Global shares were little changed, after a mixed session on Wall Street, and with few major news developments to alter investors' outlook on the coronavirus pandemic.

German Industrial Production Sees Historic Plunge

German industrial production fell 9,2% in March, hit by the coronavirus pandemic, its biggest decline since records began in 1991.

BOE Holds Rates, Warns on Economy

The Bank of England left its benchmark interest rate and the size of its bond-buying program unchanged but said it expects the economy to shrink by around 25% in the second quarter as it reels from the effects of the new coronavirus.

China's Exports Unexpectedly Rose in April

China's exports unexpectedly rose in April, mainly due to increased shipments to southeast Asia and countries in Beijing's One Belt One Road program.

Oil's 'Relief Rally' Stalls After Prices Double

The rally raises hopes-but not confidence-that the mounting fuel glut won't overwhelm the world's capacity to store oil.

Fed's Barkin Says Eventually U.S. Must Address Massive Deficits

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond leader Thomas Barkin said heavy borrowing is justified for dealing with the current crisis but there must be a reckoning at some point.

Exchanges Told to Give Brokers More Say in How Stock Data Are Distributed

The nation's stock exchanges were ordered to give stockbrokers and investors greater input into how real-time stock prices are distributed.

Deficit Fears Put Senate Republicans and Trump on Coronavirus Collision Course

Senate Republicans are citing renewed budget-deficit fears as they pump the brakes on more coronavirus-aid spending, putting them at odds with President Trump's push for tax cuts and an infrastructure package on top of roughly $3 trillion of funds approved so far.

China Challenges Pompeo to Show Proof Coronavirus Came From Wuhan Lab

China challenged Mike Pompeo to present evidence that would back his recent claim that the coronavirus came from a Chinese laboratory, in the first official government reaction to the U.S. secretary of state's statement.

Philippine Economy Skidded in 1Q Due to Pandemic

The Philippine economy shrank in the first quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown measures to contain its spread dealt a blow to industrial and agricultural activity.