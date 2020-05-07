Two Fed Officials Say U.S. Economy Likely to Avoid Worst-Case Scenario

Two Federal Reserve officials said they believe the U.S. economy can likely avoid a worst-case scenario in the coronavirus crisis, in part because of aggressive action taken by the central bank.

U.S. Stocks Rally as Jobless Claims Trend Lower

The S&P and Dow rose as the number of new applicants for unemployment fell from the week prior and investors digested earnings of companies including Lyft.

Claims Data Point to Record Wave of Unemployment

U.S. workers filed 3.2 million unemployment claims last week, continuing an easing from the peak since the coronavirus pandemic triggered widespread shutdowns.

Turkey Blocks Foreign Banks in Attempt to Stem Currency Slide

Citigroup, BNP Paribas and UBS are blocked from processing lira transactions as Turkey's currency hits a record low against the dollar.

House Democrats Close In on New Stimulus Proposal

The bill being drafted by Democratic leadership is expected to include more than $750 billion in aid to state and local governments, as well as another round of direct support to Americans.

Daily Coronavirus-Case Count Surges

The coronavirus's toll was in sharp relief Thursday for political leaders weighing reopening plans, as the number of confirmed cases climbed toward four million and millions more Americans filed for unemployment.

Europe Seeks Greater Powers to Tackle Its Money-Laundering Problem

The EU said it wants to boost the continent's power to fight money laundering following a series of scandals that have made Europe a center of financial crime.

Mexican Inflation Eases in April on Coronavirus Effects

Mexico's consumer prices fell in April, pushing the annual inflation rate below the central bank's 3% target as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for many goods and services.

Meet the New Trade War. It's Not the Same as the Old Trade War.

With U.S.-China trade deal goals increasingly out of reach, another round of trade conflict looks near. But things could play out quite differently this time.

John Malone Takes Another Step Back From Europe

Thursday's U.K. megamerger answered one longstanding question concerning the European empire of cable billionaire John Malone. Other questions loom larger than ever.