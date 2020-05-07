Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Two Fed Officials Say U.S. Economy Likely to Avoid Worst-Case Scenario

Two Federal Reserve officials said they believe the U.S. economy can likely avoid a worst-case scenario in the coronavirus crisis, in part because of aggressive action taken by the central bank. 

 
Turkey Blocks Foreign Banks in Attempt to Stem Currency Slide

Citigroup, BNP Paribas and UBS are blocked from processing lira transactions as Turkey's currency hits a record low against the dollar. 

 
House Democrats Close In on New Stimulus Proposal

The bill being drafted by Democratic leadership is expected to include more than $750 billion in aid to state and local governments, as well as another round of direct support to Americans. 

 
Claims Data Point to Record Wave of Unemployment

U.S. workers filed 3.2 million unemployment claims last week, continuing an easing from the peak since the coronavirus pandemic triggered widespread shutdowns. 

 
Antimalaria Drug Doesn't Help Treat Covid-19, Study Finds

An antimalaria drug didn't appear to help Covid-19 patients any more than patients who didn't get the treatment at a New York City hospital, according to one of the largest studies so far exploring the coronavirus-fighting potential of the pills. 

 
Daily Coronavirus-Case Count Surges

The coronavirus's toll was in sharp relief Thursday for political leaders weighing reopening plans, as the number of confirmed cases climbed toward four million and millions more Americans filed for unemployment. 

 
Europe Seeks Greater Powers to Tackle Its Money-Laundering Problem

The EU said it wants to boost the continent's power to fight money laundering following a series of scandals that have made Europe a center of financial crime. 

 
John Malone Takes Another Step Back From Europe

Thursday's U.K. megamerger answered one longstanding question concerning the European empire of cable billionaire John Malone. Other questions loom larger than ever. 

 
Mexican Inflation Eases in April on Coronavirus Effects

Mexico's consumer prices fell in April, pushing the annual inflation rate below the central bank's 3% target as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for many goods and services. 

 
Meet the New Trade War. It's Not the Same as the Old Trade War.

With U.S.-China trade deal goals increasingly out of reach, another round of trade conflict looks near. But things could play out quite differently this time.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:24pChina says sales of cars, home appliances rebounded sharply during May day holiday
RE
11:24pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese, US chief trade negotiators hold phone talks
PU
11:22pJapan government will respond to calls for further economic steps - finance minister
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:14pAIRBUS : Beluga XL paper model kit
PU
11:13pU.S., China top trade representatives held phone call - China ministry
RE
11:00pAfter swift virus success, Vietnam sets sights on post-pandemic business
RE
10:54pBANK INDONESIA : Indonesia's Economic Growth Slowdown in QI 2020
PU
10:44pAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : Approves USD500M to Support India's Response to COVID-19
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
2SONY CORPORATION : After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
3GALAPAGOS NV : GALAPAGOS : Q1 Report 2020 pdf
4OVINTIV INC. : ENCANA : Supplemental Information for the period ended March 31, 2020
5ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Zoom Video Communications, ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group