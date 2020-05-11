Stocks Rise on Hopes of Economic Recovery

Global shares rose, as investors continued to focus on the potential for a recovery in business activity in the months ahead, and to look beyond recent grim economic data.

Economy Week Ahead: Inflation, GDP, Retail Sales

Economic data from the world's largest economies this week will again reflect impact of the coronavirus.

Boris Johnson Unveils Plan to Ease U.K. Lockdown

The British prime minister said the U.K. would take some small steps this week in easing the lockdown.

Democrats Push Ahead With Virus Plan Amid Break in Talks

House Democrats are pushing to complete their next coronavirus aid proposal this week, but talks with the White House and the Republican-controlled Senate are on ice.

U.S. to Accuse China of Attempts to Hack Coronavirus Research

The Trump administration is planning to issue a warning that hackers tied to the Chinese government are attempting to pilfer information from U.S. researchers working on the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

States Look to Boost Testing as Some Countries Report Resurgence in Cases

State leaders across the U.S. sought to increase testing for the coronavirus. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled twice-a-week testing for nursing-home workers: "This virus uses nursing homes," he said. "They are ground zero."

China's PBOC Vows More Measures to Support Virus-Hit Economy

China's PBOC reiterated that it will continue to push for interest-rate reforms to lower funding costs for the real economy, especially small businesses

Despite Recent Bets, Fed Isn't Likely to Consider Negative Interest Rates

Federal Reserve officials are unlikely to consider using negative interest rates to stimulate economic growth after concluding the tool's clear costs outweigh its uncertain benefits.

America's Smallest Stocks Are Staging a Comeback

Shares of small U.S. companies are racing higher, stirring a debate among investors about how much longer the stock market can keep rallying despite grim economic news.

U.S. Budget Deficit Hit $737 Billion in April, CBO Says

Federal spending and budget deficits soared in April as the government raced to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Congressional Budget Office.